B-Side Bangers: Patti LaBelle

Soul Train

In the category of pioneering soul divas who helped shaped the very sound of the genre, there’s a place reserved especially for Patti LaBelle. Already setting the standard for girl groups and glam rock alike as frontwoman of Labelle in the ’60s and ’70s, her star power would only skyrocket in the following decades as she embarked on a successful solo career.

As she celebrates a milestone 82nd birthday today (May 24), being a diva-in-demand for decades still hasn’t slowed down in the least bit; her current stint on The Queens Tour alongside Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills says it all.

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It’s not surprising to still see Mrs. Patti performing for thousands of fans. Her extensive catalog plays out like the evolution of R&B, from its eras in funk, disco and quiet storm to new jack, gospel and even jazz. There’s simply a little bit of everything when you decide to put on some Patti, and it only gets better when you go further into her deep cuts.

Spread amongst the many hits that helped induct Patti LaBelle into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, not to mention launch a stellar career in Hollywood, are a great selection of gems worth knowing as well. From album to album, you hear the power and control in her voice blend perfectly over everything from slow jams to the ballads. Her massive album output is an added bonus, and that’s just considering the solo years.

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Join us in the birthday celebration of Patti LaBelle by checking out some of the best b-side songs in her impressively extensive solo catalog. As her voice matures and adapts with the sound of each era, it’s clear to see why she’s still such a pillar in R&B today.

Keep scrolling for a “B-Side Bangers” tribute to the incomparable Patti LaBelle:

“Funky Music” (1977)

Album: Patti LaBelle