Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX
The South Got Somethin’ To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX
- The event featured Atlanta legends like T.I., Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, showcasing the depth and staying power of the city's musical talent.
- Goodie Mob received a special award, adding historical significance and highlighting Atlanta's contribution to the genre.
- The concert felt like a true celebration of Atlanta's identity, with the performances and energy reflecting the city's pride and influence.
Birthday Bash XXX turned into a full-scale love letter to the city, delivering the event’s first-ever All-Atlanta lineup and reminding everybody why Atlanta continues to shape the sound, style, and swagger of hip-hop. This wasn’t just another concert recap. It was a hometown celebration packed with legends, crowd favorites, and city pride from start to finish. Leading the night was T.I., whose headlining set doubled as a 20-year salute to both his landmark album King and the iconic film ATL, giving fans a live reminder of how deeply his music and presence are tied to the culture of the city.
RELATED: T.I. Talks ‘Kill The King,’ Legacy And “Mr. Birthday Bash” Status With Lore’l At Birthday Bash XXX
The lineup made that Atlanta-first energy hit even harder. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka, Soulja Boy, YK Niece, Travis Porter, Fabo, Pastor Troy, and Kilo Ali each brought their own era, flavor, and signature anthems to the stage, creating a gallery-worthy run of moments that felt both nostalgic and alive in real time. From trap heavyweights to club-era favorites, the night moved like a tour through Atlanta’s musical legacy, showing the depth of talent the city has produced and the staying power of the artists who helped define it.
Beyond the performances, Birthday Bash XXX also made room to honor Atlanta greatness in a deeper way, with legendary group Goodie Mob receiving this year’s Rico Wade Gamechanger Award. That tribute added heart and history to a night already rooted in hometown impact. This gallery captures the standout performances, surprise energy, and proud city-to-city connection that made Birthday Bash XXX feel bigger than a concert. It felt like Atlanta celebrating itself.
RELATED STORY: Fabo Brings Bankhead Energy To Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses
RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX
Check Out Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Below
We Are the Birthday
Behind the Curtain: The Hennessy Lounge is Poppin
One Time for the Hennessey Bartenders
Hot 107.9 PD Devin Steel and Beyonce Backstage
Athlete of the Mic winner Hooper James
RELATED STORY: Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner
Athlete of the Mic Winner Hooper James & Miasia Symone
Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor
Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor
Kilo Ali Takes the BB XXX Stage
Kilo Ali
MiAsia Symone Backstage
Fabo Backstage with Weso from Hip Hop Wired
Fabo Walking to the BB XXX Stage
Fabo’s BB XXX Performance
Fabo Backstage with DJ Misses
The Morning Hustle Alton Walker, Lore’l, and Kyle Santillian Backstage at BB XXX
YK Niece Hits the BB XXX Stage
Alton Walker, Gary With Da Tea, and Dunkas Backstage at BB XXX
Travis Porter Backstage at BB XXX
Travis Porter Takes the BB XXX Stage
Incognito and DJ Misses Backstage
The Ying Yang Twins About to Hit the BB XXX Stage
The Ying Yang Twinz Get Low
RELATED STORY: Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & ATL Roots With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX
Partyboi Duece
Soulja Boy Backstage with Hip Hop Wired
Soulja Boy Backstage at BB XXX
RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX
Soulja Boy Serves Pretty Boy Swag
Souja Boy Backstage with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian
Zaytoven Backstage with Weso of Hip Hop Wired
Mandii B and DJ Misses in the Hennessy Lounge
The Atlanta Dream are in the Building
The Ladies of the Atlanta Dream Showing Love
DJ Holiday on the BB XXX Stage
Waka Flocka Flame Backstage at BB XXX
Waka Flaka Flame Hits the BB XXX Stage
RELATED STORY: Waka Flocka Flame Talks Legend Status, Politics And Going Crazy On Stage With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX
Good Mob Backstage at BB XXX Mandii B and Jazzy T
Goodie Mob Talks ATL Classics Albums Backstage at BB XXX
RELATED STORY: Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash XXX With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T
Lil Duval Steps in the Building
Norris from DTLR showing Lil Duval Backstage
Tiny and Heiress Backstage at BB XXX
Fashun Pull Up with Tiny and Norris
The Men of Hot 107.9 Take the BB XXX Stage
2 Chainz is in The Building
2 Chainz Takes the Stage at BB XXX
Mykko Mantana Backstage at BB XXX
Big Gibb Backstage at BB XXX
DC Young Fly tells Weso from Hip Hop Wired Why Isn’t Happy He Missed This at BB XXX
Goodie Mob Honored at BB XXX
The Legendary Goodie Mob
Ryan Cameron and Pastor Troy Backstage at BB XXX
DJ Whoo Kid & Lil Duval Backstage
Young Dro Backsage at BB XXX
Young Dro Fashun Pull Up with Norris
Young Dro Hits the BB XXX Stage
Gucci Mane Takes the BB XXX Stage
Gucci Mane Got the Crowd Singing
Zaytoven, OJ Da Juniceman and Gucci Mane Take the Stage Together
Lil Scrappy Has Entered the Building
Fashun Pull-Up with Lil Scrappy and Norris
DJ Whoo Kidd on the BB XXX Stage
Rocko Backstage at BB XXX
The King Has Entered the Building
JahLion Sound
King and Zonnique Blind Rate Their Father’s Best Songs
T.I. Takes the BB XXX Stage
Heiress Hits the BB XXX Stage with Her Father
King Hits the Stage with T.I.
T.I. Let ‘Em Know
The South Got Somethin’ To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com