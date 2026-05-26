DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

DC Young Fly is making his first official appearance at Birthday Bash XXX, a major event in Atlanta's culture.

DC has new movies, a tour, and the 85 South film project in the works, keeping his career expanding.

Despite rumors, DC hasn't been contacted for a new 'Friday' movie yet, but he's staying positive and supportive.

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DC Young Fly Makes His Official Birthday Bash XXX Debut

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, DJ Holiday caught up with DC Young Fly, who revealed that despite being truly from Atlanta, this is actually his first official Birthday Bash. He joked that growing up he never had the money to come, and unlike some fans, he was not hopping any Lakewood fences to get in. Now he is not only in the building with a ticket, he is on the bill, soaking in a full-circle moment at a show he always heard about.

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Movies, Tours And The 85 South Film On The Way

When Holiday asked what he has coming up, DC said he has more movies on deck and that they just finished a tour. He confirmed that the long-discussed 85 South movie is finally moving forward, with filming set to start in June. According to DC, the project has a Black director and a Black writer, keeping the creative team rooted in the culture even if they “might use a little white people money” to get it made. For fans of the 85 South Show, the movie will be another big step as the crew continues to expand from stage and podcast success into film.

New “Friday” Rumors And Staying Ready

Holiday brought up the ongoing rumors that a new “Friday” movie has been greenlit, and asked if anyone has reached out to DC yet. DC said he wants to stay positive by saying they have not called him yet, leaving the door open. He acknowledged that he has crossed paths with Ice Cube and that many fans would love to see him play Smokey’s son or a similar role. Still, he emphasized the importance of continuing to work as if that call never comes and supporting the movie regardless, if it does get made.

Why Birthday Bash XXX Matters To Atlanta

Asked what Birthday Bash XXX means to him, DC called it “our culture” and “our thing,” saying Atlanta has to treat it with the same respect as big moments like the Olympics or Freaknik. He sees the show as the city’s way of showcasing its talent and showing appreciation to the people they love. With T.I. headlining, he said it feels like an honor and shared that he first heard Tip back in fifth grade when “Dope Boyz In The Trap” was running. Out of everyone performing, he is most excited to sit down and watch Tip’s set, even if it means missing parts of Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane’s performances. For DC Young Fly, this first official Birthday Bash is both a celebration of where Atlanta has been and where his own career is going next.

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com