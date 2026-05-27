Sneak Treat: Anthony Edwards Cuts Down On The adidas BELIEVE THAT 1

adidas

Although the Western Conference Semifinals didn’t fare too well for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, at least he’s still in good standing when it comes to delivering heat by way of his partnership with adidas Basketball.

His latest signature shoe, the adidas BELIEVE THAT. 1, arrives with a series of colorway options, comical commercial promo and an affordable price tag to boot.

RELATED: Anthony Edwards Toured China In Style With adidas [PHOTOS]

At the core of its appeal is a sleek design overall, arriving in an assortment of colors from Velocity Blue, Triple White, Pink Marble and Black to creative hues like “Cry Wolf” grey, “Turbo” infrared and “With Love” yellow. Those serious about their game can rely on an outsole with optimal traction paired with a snug fit thanks to the textile and synthetic upper build. Cushioning is guaranteed thanks to Dreamstrike technology, which also provides shock absorption and flexibility on and off the court. For those looking for a slightly less-expensive option to the signature AE line without compromising performance or quality, these will fit the bill perfectly as we enter the warmer seasons ahead.

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Anthony Edwards and adidas will officially release the BELIEVE THAT. 1 beginning June 1 for a price of $100, available for purchase online, through the adidas app and select retail locations worldwide where the Three Stripes are sold.

Keep scrolling to check out the full lookbook for the adidas BELIEVE THAT. 1 — AE sure had fun with this one: