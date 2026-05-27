National Sunscreen Day: 6 Black-Owned Sunscreen Brands Worth Adding To Your Rotation

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As the days get longer and Mother Nature provides an abundance of vitamin D, it’s time to take action. Although wearing less and going out more is the law for the summer season, keeping your skincare game on lock with sunscreen is also non-negotiable. Some elders have passed down the belief that “Black don’t crack,” but that doesn’t mean your melanin is exempt from sun damage. So this National Sunscreen Day (and beyond), a well-stocked sunscreen collection is a must.

I’ll admit that stepping into the sunscreen space can feel like a battle. From sifting through formulas that leave behind the pesky white cast or a greasy, sticky feel, the discomfort is enough to abort the plan altogether. However, with the risk of premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer looming, finding the right formula is essential. And this is where Black beauty brands shine.

What was once an industry that largely overlooked our needs has evolved into a space where Black business owners are carving out their own lane. With an abundance of brands prioritizing the needs of melanated consumers, proper sun protection is more accessible than ever. Whether traditional creams are your go-to or makeup-friendly alternatives are top of mind, Black beauty moguls have answered the call.

In honor of National Sunscreen Day, it’s time to spotlight six Black-owned sunscreen brands worthy of a place in your rotation. From spray formulas that make reapplication seamless to picks infused with skin-loving ingredients for a multitasking approach, you’ll finally understand why sunscreen remains the unsung hero of a well-rounded skincare routine.

Happy Shopping, beauties!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.