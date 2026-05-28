Houston Best Burgers to Try On National Hamburger Day

Source: Paula Lobo / Radio One

Houston doesn’t play when it comes to burgers. From old-school neighborhood legends to trendy smashburger spots, H-Town has become one of the best burger cities in America. And yes — Trill Burgers had to make the list. Here are 10 burger spots you need to check out for National Hamburger Day.

Trill Burgers

Bun B’s smashburger spot helped put Houston burgers on the national map with crispy-edged patties, grilled onions, pickles, and Trill Sauce. Stanton’s City Bites

A Houston classic known for giant burgers loaded with toppings and old-school diner vibes. Burger Bodega

One of the hottest smashburger spots in the city right now with crispy patties and late-night energy. Burger-Chan

Known for customizable burgers, unique sauces, and bold flavors that foodies love. Becks Prime

A longtime Houston favorite serving mesquite-grilled burgers and fresh-cut fries. Champ Burger

An East End institution serving old-school burgers for generations of Houstonians. Umbrella Fellas

A hidden gem known for creative burgers and late-night vibes. Moontower Inn

Famous for wild game burgers, loaded toppings, and a laid-back Houston atmosphere. Boo’s Burgers

A newer burger spot getting major attention for juicy smashburgers and big flavor. Killer Burger

The Portland-based burger chain recently landed in Houston and is already making noise with stacked burgers and creative combinations.

Whether you want a classic greasy burger, a trendy smashburger, or a late-night burger run, Houston has something for every burger lover this National Hamburger Day.

Houston’s Best Burgers to Try On National Hamburger Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com