10 Iconic Black Artists Who Owned The VIBE Magazine Cover

1. Beyoncé From Destiny’s Child to becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, Beyoncé has had multiple unforgettable VIBE covers throughout her career. Whether she was promoting a new album or stepping into a new era, every cover felt like a cultural reset.

2. Tupac Shakur Few artists represented the spirit of VIBE Magazine more than Tupac. His covers captured vulnerability, rebellion, confidence, and Black artistry all at once. Even decades later, many fans still consider his VIBE appearances some of the most iconic magazine covers ever. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. Rihanna Rihanna turned every VIBE cover into a fashion statement. Whether she was entering her Good Girl Gone Bad era or evolving into a business mogul, her covers always reflected where culture was heading next.

4. Kanye West Love him or hate him, Kanye West delivered some of the most talked-about VIBE covers and interviews ever. His magazine appearances often sparked debates online long before social media became what it is today.

5. Aaliyah Aaliyah’s VIBE covers still feel timeless. Her effortless cool, fashion influence, and mysterious energy helped define late ’90s and early 2000s R&B culture.

6. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj brought color, personality, and unpredictability to every era of her career. Her VIBE covers perfectly reflected her rise from mixtape rapper to global superstar.

7. Jay-Z Jay-Z’s VIBE covers documented multiple chapters of hip-hop history. From Roc-A-Fella dominance to billionaire businessman, his appearances often represented major moments in rap culture.

8. Lil Wayne During the peak of his mixtape run and Carter era dominance, Lil Wayne felt impossible to avoid — and his VIBE covers reflected that. He represented an entire generation of hip-hop fans.

9. Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar’s covers often felt deeper than music. Whether discussing social issues, artistry, or the pressure of greatness, his VIBE appearances carried the same intensity as his albums.

10. Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige brought emotion, honesty, and authenticity to every interview and photoshoot. Her VIBE covers reflected the rawness that made her one of the queens of R&B.