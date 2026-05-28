Game On! Atlanta Cultural Exchange To Amplify Southern City’s Culture, Creativity & Community During FIFA World Cup 2026™ [Exclusive]

Atlanta transforms the former CNN Center into a hub for art, fashion, music, and innovation during the World Cup.

The exchange aims to provide a platform for local creatives to celebrate Atlanta's excellence on a global stage.

Major corporate partners like Amazon and Google are supporting the initiative to bring communities together across the world.

Atlanta isn’t just preparing to host the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™, it’s preparing to showcase the culture, creativity, and community that have long made the city a global force.

Source: Bob Mackey Photography / Bob Mackey Photography

Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, officially announced the launch of the Atlanta Cultural Exchange, an immersive cultural platform designed to spotlight Atlanta’s creative ecosystem on a global stage during the month-long tournament.

“We know that the World Cup represents a lot more than just sports. The games we are hosting will provide us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase our city and this entire region,” Dickens said during an official press conference attended by BOSSIP. Source: Bob Mackey Photography / Bob Mackey Photography

Running from June 14 through July 14, 2026, the Atlanta Cultural Exchange will transform The CTR Atlanta, formerly the CNN Center, into a hub for art, fashion, music, innovation, film, and immersive experiences celebrating the depth of Atlanta’s creative spirit.

The activation will occupy more than 23,000 square feet on the eighth floor of The CTR’s North Tower and is expected to accommodate up to 2,000 guests. The initiative is designed to merge commerce, creativity, and community while creating long-term economic opportunities for Atlanta’s artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural organizations.

“The Atlanta Cultural Exchange is an opportunity for Atlanta to showcase the creativity, cultural achievements, and vibrant community we have cultivated for generations,” Dickens added. “The Exchange is designed to provide a platform where local artists, performers, and storytellers can celebrate Atlanta excellence on a local stage while amplifying their voices on a global scale.”

Source: Bob Mackey Photography / Bob Mackey Photography

Anchored by the theme “Culture by Design,” the programming will intentionally spotlight both established and emerging creatives through live performances, film screenings, workshops, artist talks, community conversations, and youth-focused experiences. Organizers say the initiative is rooted in ensuring local creatives have access, visibility, and opportunities tied directly to the economic impact of FIFA World Cup 2026™.

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“Atlanta has always been a city that moves culture forward,” said Adriane Jefferson, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “The Atlanta Cultural Exchange allows us to showcase that leadership on a global stage while creating lasting opportunities for our creative community.” Source: Bob Mackey Photography / Bob Mackey Photography

Jefferson also emphasized that the city already has what it needs; it just needs to amplify it.

“Atlanta already has culture. We just have to raise the bar in the visibility of it.”

A wide range of cultural organizations, artists, and curatorial partners are already attached to the initiative, including Atlanta Influences Everything, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Opera, ZuCot Gallery, ABV Gallery, HBCU Made, Historically Black Since, One MusicFest, CultureCon founder Imani Ellis, Killer Mike’s Conversate platform, and international collaborators from Spain, Mexico, South Africa, and Haiti.

The Atlanta Cultural Exchange is presented by Showcase Atlanta and powered by The Gathering Spot, with production led by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with 10 Squared Agency.

Major corporate partners are also helping shape the experience. Amazon will sponsor the Community Stage, while Google will lead conversations centered on creativity and artificial intelligence. Additional support comes through the National Endowment for the Arts’ “Arts Projects Spotlighting the Spirit of Sports” grant initiative.

Terreta Rodgers, Head of Community Affairs for Amazon’s Georgia Region, emphasized the bigger picture behind the partnership.

“Amazon is deeply invested in the power of culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship. We are committed to bringing communities together…not just across metro Atlanta, but across the world.” Source: Bob Mackey Photography / Bob Mackey Photography

The city has already started building momentum ahead of the tournament through community activations and youth-centered programming across parks and recreation centers, offering an early preview of the engagement organizers hope to sustain throughout the World Cup.

Security and logistics for the Atlanta Cultural Exchange will be coordinated in partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, private security teams, and The CTR.

Ultimately, organizers say the Atlanta Cultural Exchange is designed to be more than a temporary World Cup activation. Instead, the goal is to create a lasting platform that positions Atlanta as a global creative capital long after the final match is played.

Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography Bob Mackey Photography

Game On! Atlanta Cultural Exchange To Amplify Southern City’s Culture, Creativity & Community During FIFA World Cup 2026™ [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com