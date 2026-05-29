Fine AF Fridays, Vol 28! Olandria Gets Cheeky For Brandon Blackwood & 19 More Stars Leave Our Mouths Watering

Source: Brandon Blackwood Volume 28 of Fine AF is featuring, hips, curves and skin. Swimsuit season is in full effect and we got Yandy Smith, Quad Webb, Shamea Morton and Aminat McClure flaunting their figure eight bodies. Brace yourself for Chinese Kitty – if you know her, you know she got curves for days and we are seeing it even more this week in her Carnival set. Olandria has made it back on the list, this time for a collab with Brandon Blackwood – which is actually already sold out. And we’re pretty sure she’s a big part of the reason why, just scroll down to see for yourself. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays: Rubi Rose Looks Like Sugar, Spice & Everything Not-So-Nice! Plus 19 More Of Your Favorite Naughty Celebs, Vol. 27 1. Tahiry Jose, 47 Oop! Tahiry is keeping it real about what comes with all those hips and curves – cuteness with a little toxicity!

2. Porsha Williams, 44 At this point, Porsha Williams is not playing fair. Every other week she’s proving why she remains being one of the baddest! Not everyone could pull this look off, but she sure did.

3. Gaius Charles, 43 Former Grey’s Anatomy star Gaius Charles’ got his six-pack summer-ready body out for display and we hope to see more of it as we start the season.

4. Mike Epps, 55 We like seeing Mike Epps looking this clean! He’s definitely got our attention with these tailored looks and crisp hair cut.

5. Justine Skye, 30 Wow! Is there a hairstyle or hair color that Justine Skye can’t pull off? The “Collide” singer continues to stun in this beautiful blonde pixie cut. It’s edgy, sexy and perfect on her.

6. Yandy Smith, 44, and Quad Webb, 46 Yandy Smith and Quad Webb did not come to play. Their swimsuits just looked like sparkly decorations for their banging bodies.

7. Keyisha Ka’Oir, 41 Even though Keyshia Ka’oir is accompanied by her husband in this post, it’s clear this video is all about her. The monochromatic burgundy look eats DOWN on her.

8. Caleb Castille, 35 Ooo NCIS: Los Angeles actor Caleb Castille looked very handsome in these close up shots. He’s making us want to bookmark these pictures.

9. Skyh Black, 38 Mr. Skyh Black’s brown skin up against this orange backdrop is beautiful combination! By now, he knows how to get us to stop scrolling with his glare, his muscles, and his aesthetically pleasing images.

10. Mariama Diallo, 32 Looking like that, Mariama has us ready to book our ticket for Mexico City to join her. We may not be prepared for the rest of the looks she has coming.

11. Olandria Carthen, 27 Olandria Carthen is keeping her heels deep in our necks. The way she modeled these purses for Brandon Blackwood, she had us completely sold on purchasing. Unfortnuately, after having launched the collab on May 27, they sold out in 10 minutes!

12. Chinese Kitty aka Taylor Hing, 31 With all these curves Chinese Kitty is definitely a “Good Body Gyal.” Her body was over flowing in her spicy beaded set for Carnival in Guyana.

13. Leon Thomas, 32 Oh Leon Thomas ain’t the little kid from Nickelodeon no more. He’s definitely looking hella good, and hella grown with his black fit, shades and grill.

14. Jomar Bailey aka Jo The Fly Guy Honestly, we can see why Mr. Bailey calls himself the Fly Guy. This fit, his rich skin tone and them waves got us ready to hop in his DMs.

15. Shamea Morton, 44, and Aminat McClure, 44 Shamea Morton and Aminat McClure are giving us double the chocolate to satisfy our sweet tooths! We can’t keep our eyes off either one of them.

16. Mia Calabrese, 34 Summer House star Mia Calabrese brought her own style to the infamous J-Lo Jungle-Print Versace Dress at the AMAs and looked absolutely stunning in it.

17. Damson Idris, 34 We never get tired of seeing Damson Idris on our screens. Especially if he’s going to be shirtless like he is in this first photo. Mmm Mmm Mmm.

18. Mehcad Brooks, 45 We knew A Fall From Grace actor Mehcad Brooks was handsome but geesh! The man is fine! Especially with this monochromatic outfit on.

19. Ari Lennox, 35 Ari Lennox been showing up and showing out with the looks for her Vacancy Tour.