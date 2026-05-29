The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Source: General / Radio One

Texas has been producing rap stars for decades. From Houston legends who helped define Southern hip hop to the newer generation putting up massive streaming numbers around the world, the Lone Star State remains one of rap’s most important regions. Whether you’re riding with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Megan Thee Stallion or grew up on Paul Wall, Mike Jones, UGK, and the Geto Boys, Texas continues to put artists on the map.

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First things first, let’s explain how this list was put together.

This isn’t a ranking of the greatest Texas rappers ever. It’s not based on influence, classic albums, awards, or cultural impact. This list is based strictly on Spotify monthly listeners. We only included artists who were raised in Texas or are strongly tied to the Texas rap scene. And because Spotify is the only major streaming platform that publicly displays monthly listener data, Apple Music, TIDAL, and YouTube Music weren’t factored into the rankings.

With that said, let’s look at the list.

1. Travis Scott

Hometown: Missouri City (Houston Area)

Spotify Monthly Listeners: 61.3 Million

Most Streamed Album: ASTROWORLD