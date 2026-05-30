Houston’s June Lineup Has Some Of The Summer’s Biggest Concerts

Source: LIVE NATION / Live Nation Summer has officially arrived, and that means concert season is in full swing across Houston. As the fourth largest city in America and one of the nation’s premier entertainment destinations, Houston continues to attract some of the biggest names in music and comedy. From sold out arena tours to intimate theater performances, artists know that if you’re touring the country, Houston is a stop you can’t afford to skip. RELATED: The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You RELATED: DJ Screw’s Legendary Mixtapes Finally Arrive on Streaming Services This June is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of the year for live entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of classic R&B, chart topping hip hop, Southern rap legends, or laugh out loud comedy, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. Here are some of the biggest concerts and comedy shows coming to Houston this month. Yung Bleu June 3 | House of Blues Houston The month kicks off with one of R&B’s most streamed voices as Yung Bleu brings his We All Need Therapy Tour to Houston. Known for hits like “You’re Mines Still” and “Baddest,” Bleu has built a loyal fan base by blending melodic R&B with hip hop influences. Fans can expect a set packed with emotional records, sing along moments, and some of his biggest streaming hits.

Source: Smart Financial Centre / Martin Lawrence Martin Lawrence June 5 | Smart Financial Centre Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Comedy legend Martin Lawrence brings his Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour to Sugar Land for a night of stand up, throwback energy and classic Martin humor. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Source: LIVE NATION / Live Nation The R&B Lovers Tour June 6 | Toyota Center Featuring Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine and Kut Klose, this is one of the biggest R&B shows coming to Houston in June. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital Wale June 7 | Bayou Music Center The Washington, D.C. rapper returns to Houston with a catalog packed with fan favorites including “Lotus Flower Bomb” and “Bad.”

Smino June 7 | Bayou Music Center Known for blending hip hop, soul and alternative sounds, Smino remains one of the most unique live performers in music today.

Nene Leakes and Carlos King Live June 11 | House of Blues Houston Reality television fans can catch two of the genre’s biggest personalities when former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and producer Carlos King bring their live show to Houston. Expect behind the scenes stories, celebrity tea and plenty of audience interaction during this 18 and older event.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty BIG K.R.I.T. June 13 | House of Blues Houston Southern hip hop fans won’t want to miss BIG K.R.I.T.’s The World Is A Parking Lot Tour. The Mississippi lyricist has built a reputation as one of the South’s most respected rappers, known for blending thoughtful storytelling with trunk rattling production.

Domani June 15 | Bronze Peacock at House of Blues The son of T.I. continues carving out his own lane in hip hop with a Houston stop showcasing his introspective lyrics and independent approach to music.

Dess Dior June 19 | Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Rising rapper Dess Dior brings her Take Notes Tour to Houston. The Atlanta artist has steadily built momentum with a growing catalog and strong social media following.

Source: General / Radio One Digital Stokley June 21 | House of Blues Houston R&B lovers can spend an evening with Stokley, the legendary lead singer of Mint Condition. Fans can expect to hear solo material along with classic hits from one of the most beloved groups in R&B history.

Nate Bargatze June 18 and 19 | Toyota Center One of comedy’s biggest touring names brings his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Houston for two nights at Toyota Center.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Daphnique Springs June 18 | Houston Improv Comedian, actress and social media star Daphnique Springs brings her sharp observations and high energy stand up to Houston. Known for appearances on MTV, BET and major comedy festivals, Springs has built a loyal following with her relatable storytelling and quick wit.

Source: General / A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky June 20 | Toyota Center The Harlem rapper brings his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour to Houston for one of the biggest hip hop concerts of the month. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Khalid 713 Music Hall Texas native Khalid returns home as part of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour. Since breaking onto the scene with hits like “Location,” “Talk,” and “Better,” Khalid has become one of the biggest names in modern R&B and pop. His Houston stop is expected to draw a packed crowd of fans eager to hear both his chart topping singles and newer material. As one of the most successful artists to emerge from Texas in the last decade, this is shaping up to be one of the month’s biggest live music events.

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston Scarface and Robert Glasper June 19 | Emancipation Park Houston legends Scarface and Robert Glasper headline a major Juneteenth celebration in Third Ward.

Source: Tommy Davidson / Tommy Davidson Tommy Davidson June 19 to June 21 | Houston Improv One of the original stars of In Living Color, Tommy Davidson remains one of comedy’s most recognizable performers. With a career spanning stand up, television and film, Davidson continues to draw audiences with his impressions, storytelling and signature comedic style. Fans will have multiple chances to catch him during his Houston Improv weekend run.

Source: General / Live Nation Summer Walker June 21 | Toyota Center One of the biggest R&B stars in the world is headed to Houston this summer. Summer Walker brings her highly anticipated tour to Toyota Center, giving fans a chance to hear chart topping hits like “Playing Games,” “Girls Need Love,” and “Session 32” live. With multiple platinum records and one of the most devoted fan bases in R&B, Walker’s Houston stop is expected to be one of the month’s hottest tickets. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Craig Robinson June 25 to June 27 | Houston Improv Known for scene stealing roles in The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine and numerous comedy films, Craig Robinson brings his unique blend of stand up, music and improv comedy to Houston. Robinson’s live performances often combine hilarious stories with musical elements, making for one of the most entertaining comedy shows of the month.

Source: Epic / Epic Records Rick Ross: Port Of Miami – Orchestra Tour June 26 | Hobby Center Hip hop heavyweight Rick Ross brings a unique twist to Houston with his Port Of Miami Orchestra Tour. The special performance celebrates the classic album that helped launch his career, pairing Ross’ biggest records with a live orchestra for a one of a kind concert experience. Fans can expect to hear favorites like “Hustlin’,” “Push It,” and other hits from throughout his catalog performed in a way they’ve never heard before. For longtime hip hop fans, this could be one of the most memorable shows of the summer. CLICK FOR TICKETS