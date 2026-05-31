Beyoncé Is A Jay-Z Fan Just Like The Rest Of Us

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Beyoncé is in Philadelphia, and the BeyHive is watching closely. The superstar is there supporting her husband, Jay-Z, who is headlining the annual Roots Picnic with The Roots.

Celebrity makeup artist @ouchhhh_charley first spotted Queen Bey backstage on May 29. Charley shared the moment on her Instagram Stories. In the now-viral clip, Beyoncé is seen getting it while Jay performs during a private pre-Roots concert preview.

Clearly enjoying the moment, Bey was all about the music. Not the lights. Not the cameras. Just the beat, the bars, and her man on stage doing what he does best.

We love seeing Beyoncé be a girl in love – with hip hop and her bae.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Fans Watching The Carter Takeover

The video quickly made its rounds online, with fans gagging over the rare glimpse of Mrs. Carter vibing off to the side. The Carter takeover is officially happening, and the internet cannot get enough.

Fans are also loving their recent glimpses of the Carters out and about. Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala this month after a decade, and Jay-Z and their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, were also there dazzling on the famous gala steps.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

Jay’s Roots Picnic performance is already major. But now, with Bey reportedly in the building, the excitement has gone up another level.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Roots Picnic set marks Jay-Z’s first major scheduled performance since he joined Beyoncé on stage in 2025 — and one of his rare full-stage moments in recent years. The rap mogul is set to take the stage with The Roots during the two-day festival on May 30 and May 31.

The performance also reunites Jay with The Roots after more than a decade. The group famously backed him for his MTV Unplugged special in 2001 and his Reasonable Doubt anniversary concert at Radio City Music Hall in 2006.

Other artists scheduled for the festival include Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, Wale, and Erykah Badu, who is set to close the weekend.

Beyoncé Is A Jay-Z Fan Just Like The Rest Of Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com