Hot Girl Closure: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Addresses Klay Thompson Breakup In New Verse

Y’all know the Megan hate train is really long for whatever reason, but shout out to Megan Thee Stallion for knowing her worth and rapping about her real life. What’s so bad about that?

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Fans recently took to Instagram to dissect Megan’s latest lyrics on her new verse from Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix),” and let’s just say the internet immediately started connecting the dots.

On the track, Megan raps,

“I ain’t goin’ through no phones, that sht stupid/If I catch a n**a cheatin’ on me, it’s deuces,” she continued, “Sht strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest.”

Now, Megan doesn’t mention Klay Thompson by name, but one can only guess she’s talking about him specifically. Especially since these lyrics arrive just months after Megan publicly discussed infidelity and heartbreak following their highly publicized split.

Fans Sound Off Online

As expected, social media users immediately hopped into The Shade Room‘s comment section with opinions, think pieces, and a whole lot of support for the Houston hottie.

One user said,

“One thing I like about Meg, she know her worth and gets on when a guy acts up.”

Another user said,

“a person getting cheated on by multiple people is not a reflection of their worth. It’s a reflection of the cheater’s lack of self-worth.”

He ain’t lying!

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Another user said, “so when Taylor Swift sing about her life it’s cool, but Megan can’t?”

Clock it!

That last comment highlights a conversation that seems to follow Megan throughout her career. Plenty of artists have built successful catalogs by turning personal experiences into music. Yet somehow, whenever Megan does it, people act like she’s committing a crime.

The Internet Is Reading Between The Lines

As previously reported, Megan first confirmed the breakup in April through a candid Instagram message that quickly spread across social media.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’[.] Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” she wrote.

The message immediately sparked conversation online, with many fans expressing support while others questioned what really happened behind the scenes.

Following her social media post, Megan largely stepped back from the spotlight for a brief period before finishing up her final Broadway performances.

Let Megan Heal How She Wants

As we come to the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s important to acknowledge that Megan has every right to speak on how she feels after experiencing heartbreak.

Whether we know every detail of the situation or not, one thing remains true. Most of us have been through a breakup before. We know how painful it can be. We know how difficult it is to process disappointment, betrayal, and loss. We also know that music can be one of the most powerful forms of therapy, whether you’re listening to it or creating it yourself.

Artists have always used their pain as inspiration. That’s nothing new.

If Megan is channeling her experiences into music and delivering bars while doing it, that’s her prerogative. Instead of criticizing her for being honest, maybe people should appreciate the fact that she’s turning difficult moments into art.

Either way, Megan appears to be moving forward, and she’s doing it with confidence. Kudos to Megan for bouncing back and delivering another hot verse just in time for summer 2026.

The post Hot Girl Closure: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Addresses Klay Thompson Breakup In New Verse appeared first on Bossip.

Hot Girl Closure: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Addresses Klay Thompson Breakup In New Verse was originally published on bossip.com