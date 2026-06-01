Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Win, Clyburn's District Survives, Inflation Hits Home

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Every morning, Sybil Wilkes cuts through the noise and delivers the news that hits closest to home. Her “What We Need to Know” segment is exactly what it sounds like — a trusted, no-fluff roundup of the stories that matter most to the Black community and to anyone paying attention. From the courtroom to Congress, from kitchen tables stretched thin by rising prices to Sunday morning devotion, Wilkes keeps her audience informed, grounded, and empowered. Here’s a closer look at what she covered.





A Win in the Highest Court

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a significant ruling, deciding 54 in favor of Terry Pitchford, a Black Mississippi death row inmate who argued that racial bias shaped the jury selection at his trial. The decision revives a lower court ruling that found his attorney was improperly blocked from fully challenging the prosecutor’s removal of Black jurors a practice with deep and troubling roots in the American legal system. The case now heads back to the lower courts, where it could result in a new trial or even Pitchford’s release. For communities long familiar with the uneven scales of justice, this ruling is a reminder that persistence in the courts can still yield progress.