Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims

18 and 19-year-olds charged with capital murder in July 2025 shooting outside nightclub

Shooting was alleged retaliation, but intended target not present; innocent bystanders struck

4 suspects arrested so far, all charged with capital murder and held in Harris County Jail

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Nearly a year after a mass shooting outside a southeast Houston nightclub left two people dead and 15 others injured, authorities have arrested two more suspects accused of taking part in the deadly attack.

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According to reporting from the Houston Chronicle, 18 year old Jaquavian Alfred and 19 year old Joseph Raines were recently taken into custody and charged with capital murder in connection with the July 13, 2025, shooting outside Bug’s Bar on Dixie Drive. The arrests were made by members of the Houston Police Department’s South Gessner Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators say multiple gunmen opened fire on a large crowd gathered outside the nightclub during the early morning hours. Police allege the shooters fired from a black Chevrolet Impala and a light green Toyota sedan as they drove past the venue. The attack left 17 victims in total, including club owner Paul “Junebug” Stevenson and 21 year old Destini Butler, who were both killed. The remaining victims ranged in age from 14 to 52.

The latest arrests come several months after authorities charged two other men in the case. In February, police arrested 21 year old Jessie Alfred and 24 year old Curvis Lenton, both of whom prosecutors say played key roles in the shooting. Officials have identified Jessie Alfred as the older brother of newly arrested suspect Jaquavian Alfred.

Court records cited by the Houston Chronicle indicate investigators believe the gunmen were attempting to retaliate against someone they suspected of killing a family member. Prosecutors say the intended target was not actually present at the nightclub that night. Instead, dozens of innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire as bullets tore through the crowd outside the club.

Authorities have also alleged that all four suspects were together at a party on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before the shooting occurred. Prosecutors claim the group posed for photographs while armed with firearms. Investigators later obtained statements from witnesses, including Jessie Alfred’s girlfriend, who reportedly told police he confessed to participating in the shooting and later sent a text message saying, “I f—ed up bad.”

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All four defendants are currently being held in the Harris County Jail and are expected to appear in court this week. No trial dates have been announced. The case remains one of Houston’s deadliest recent mass shootings and continues to move through the criminal justice system as prosecutors pursue capital murder charges against the accused men.

Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims was originally published on theboxhouston.com