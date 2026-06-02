Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He's Doing '5 To 10' More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up

Just days after suffering a brutal knockout loss in his mixed martial arts debut and being hospitalized, Ray J says he has no intention of hanging up his gloves, revealing he has already signed a contract for his next event, one of “5 to 10” he’s competing in.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The decision to keep fighting comes after Ray J went toe-to-toe with viral comedian Supa Hot Fire at streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 14 event at the UFC Apex. After being caught square in the jaw by a devastating second-round right hook, Ray J collapsed to the canvas, ultimately forcing the referee to wave off the match. What seemed like a routine celebrity sports loss quickly mutated into a serious medical crisis when representatives confirmed the singer had been hospitalized immediately following the event.

Speaking directly from his hospital bed, Ray J cleared up speculation regarding the true nature of his extended stay, revealing that the knockout exacerbated his cardiac complications.

“My heart more than anything – it’s back down bad,” he said amid reports that he’s battling severe cardiovascular issues stemming from past years of substance abuse. Earlier this year, Ray J’s health took a turn as the singer suffered a massive scare when a severe bout of pneumonia exposed the fact that his heart was failing to pump blood effectively.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he shared in January. The situation grew even bleaker during a subsequent livestream that same month, where he claimed that medical professionals had given him months to live, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That’s what they say.”

Some say the singer is fabricating his medical struggles for social media clout; both Ray J and his mother, Sonja Norwood, have aggressively pushed back against the skepticism.

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Given the fragile state of Ray J’s health, most fans assumed his brief visit to combat sports was officially over. However, the singer took to Instagram to prove he is doubling down on his fighting career.

Instead of resting, Ray J announced that he has officially signed on to headline an upcoming event titled “The Back To School Brawl” on August 23. The singer revealed he will be competing at 215 pounds for a light heavyweight title, giving him roughly three months to recover from his current hospitalization and prepare.

In a video message shared with his followers, the singer confidently asserted that he believes he still has “5 to 10 more fights” left in him before he even considers retirement. He wrapped up his unexpected announcement by asking his loyal fanbase to keep him in their prayers as he initiates his next training camp.

Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He's Doing '5 To 10' More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up was originally published on bossip.com