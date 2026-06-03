PlayStation State of Play 2026: 12 Biggest Games Announced
- Revealed release dates, sequels, and gameplay for big PlayStation games like Marvel's Wolverine and God of War: Laufey.
- Fans hoped for GTA 6 news, but Rockstar was absent, likely due to publishers scheduling releases around its launch window.
- The showcase featured a diverse lineup, from horror experiences to fan-favorite franchise revivals like Onimusha and Rayman.
Sony delivered more than 60 minutes of reveals during its June 2026 State of Play presentation.
The showcase featured long-awaited release dates, surprise sequels, franchise revivals, and fresh gameplay footage from some of PlayStation’s biggest upcoming titles.
The biggest game that wasn’t at State of Play may have been Grand Theft Auto VI. While fans hoped for a new trailer or PlayStation marketing partnership announcement, Rockstar remained absent from the showcase. Several analysts believe publishers are actively scheduling releases around GTA 6’s launch window, which could explain why so many State of Play games landed in September and October instead.
From Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War: Laufey to horror experiences, action adventures, and fan-favorite franchises returning from the past, here’s a look at the biggest games announced during the event.
Marvel’s Wolverine
Estimated Release Date: September 15, 2026
Insomniac Games finally delivered an extended gameplay showcase for Marvel’s Wolverine. The footage highlighted brutal combat, stealth mechanics, and a darker tone as Logan slices through enemies in classic fashion. Sony also confirmed a September launch for one of PlayStation’s most anticipated exclusives.
God of War: Laufey
Estimated Release Date: TBA
Sony closed the showcase with a surprise reveal of God of War: Laufey. The game shifts focus toward Faye, also known as Laufey, and appears poised to expand the Norse mythology storyline from a new perspective.
Control Resonant
Estimated Release Date: September 24, 2026
Remedy Entertainment officially unveiled the next chapter in the Control universe. The sequel places Dylan Faden in the spotlight while continuing the strange supernatural story that made the original a cult favorite.
Until Dawn 2
Estimated Release Date: 2027
The interactive horror franchise returns with Until Dawn 2. Players can expect more branching choices, life-or-death decisions, and cinematic scares as Sony expands one of its most recognizable horror properties.
Silent Hill: Townfall
Estimated Release Date: September 24, 2026
Konami provided another look at Silent Hill: Townfall. The psychological horror title leans heavily into atmosphere and mystery, continuing the franchise’s recent resurgence.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Estimated Release Date: September 25, 2026
Capcom’s legendary samurai action franchise returns with Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The latest trailer showcased sword combat, supernatural enemies, and a darker visual style.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Estimated Release Date: February 2027
Lara Croft is back in a brand-new adventure. Legacy of Atlantis appears to blend exploration, puzzle-solving, and cinematic action while sending the iconic treasure hunter after a legendary lost civilization.
Dune: Awakening
Estimated Release Date: 2026
The open-world survival MMO set on Arrakis received a fresh spotlight during the presentation. Players will battle harsh desert conditions, gather resources, and navigate the political struggles of the Dune universe.
Rayman Legends Retold
Estimated Release Date: TBA
Ubisoft is bringing back one of its most beloved platformers. Rayman Legends Retold reimagines the acclaimed adventure for modern hardware while preserving the fast-paced gameplay that made the original a fan favorite.
ILL
Estimated Release Date: TBA
One of the showcase’s creepiest trailers belonged to ILL. The horror game features disturbing creature designs, intense survival elements, and highly realistic visuals aimed at horror fans.
The Lost Wild
Estimated Release Date: 2027
The Lost Wild puts players in a dangerous wilderness populated by dinosaurs. Survival, exploration, and avoiding becoming prey appear to be central themes of the upcoming adventure.
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Estimated Release Date: TBA
Marvel fans also got a look at Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. The fighting game brings together iconic heroes and villains in fast-paced battles and appears positioned to compete in the growing fighting game scene.
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PlayStation State of Play 2026: 12 Biggest Games Announced was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
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