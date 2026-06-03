Source: imageBROKER/Creativ Studio Heinemann / Getty 10 Fun Facts About Chocolate Ice Cream Chocolate ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in the world. Whether it’s served in a cone, blended into a milkshake, or paired with your favorite dessert, this frozen treat has a rich history and plenty of surprising facts. In honor of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, here are 10 fun facts about the classic flavor.

1. Chocolate Ice Cream Predates Vanilla Many people assume vanilla came first, but chocolate-flavored frozen desserts were being enjoyed as early as the late 1600s, making chocolate one of the original ice cream flavors.

2. It Was Inspired by Hot Chocolate Early chocolate ice cream recipes were inspired by chocolate drinks that were popular among European aristocrats. Eventually, people began experimenting with freezing the mixture.

3. Chocolate Is America’s Second Favorite Flavor While vanilla typically holds the top spot, chocolate remains one of the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States year after year. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. National Chocolate Ice Cream Day Is June 7 Chocolate ice cream lovers get their own holiday every year on June 7, making it the perfect excuse to grab an extra scoop.

5. It Takes More Than Just Chocolate Chocolate ice cream can be made using cocoa powder, melted chocolate, chocolate syrup, or a combination of all three to create different flavor profiles.

6. Chocolate Ice Cream Is Enjoyed Worldwide From Italy’s chocolate gelato to Mexico’s chocolate-inspired frozen treats, chocolate ice cream is a global favorite with countless regional variations.

7. It Contains Antioxidants Because it’s made with cocoa, chocolate ice cream contains small amounts of antioxidants that are naturally found in chocolate.

8. Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Came Later Classic chocolate ice cream existed long before chocolate chips became a popular mix-in. Chocolate chip varieties didn’t become mainstream until the 20th century.

9. It Pairs Well With Almost Everything Chocolate ice cream is one of the most versatile flavors. It pairs perfectly with brownies, cookies, fruit, peanut butter, caramel, and countless other desserts.

10. There Are Hundreds of Chocolate Variations Today’s ice cream shops offer everything from dark chocolate and double chocolate to chocolate fudge brownie, chocolate peanut butter, and even spicy chocolate flavors.