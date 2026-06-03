15 Times Hip-Hop Flipped Peabo Bryson's Classics

Source: Julie Yarbrough / CNBetter Media

The music community is mourning the loss of R&B legend Peabo Bryson, who passed away from stroke complications on June 2, at the age of 75.

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If you grew up in the 90s and later, then you probably know him mostly as the smooth voice behind a pair of Disney classics (the theme from Beauty and the Beast, and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin). If you ask your parents and grandparents, then they would tell you that he was one of the icons of Soul music, crafting hits like “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop The Rain,” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.

His brand of smooth vocals and passionate compositions has made Peabo Bryson a quiet “go-to” for Hip-Hop artists to sample…and you may not even know it!

Here are 15 Hip-Hop tunes that flipped some of Peabo’s most iconic love songs!