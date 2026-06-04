2026 Stellar Awards Nominees
Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack
- Gospel superstars Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell feature prominently in the awards show lineup.
- Worship anthems and choir-driven hits remain central to the genre's culture and influence.
- Emerging artists like Adia and Asaun Bynum earn recognition alongside established names.
Every year, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards serves as both a roll call of gospel’s elite and a snapshot of where the genre is headed next. The 41st edition keeps that tradition strong, with gospel superstar Kirk Franklin set to host the celebration at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Saturday, Aug. 15. The Queen City stage will once again bring together choir legends, worship leaders and forward-thinking creatives who are shaping today’s gospel sound.
Two names sit at the center of this year’s conversation. John P. Kee and Kim Person lead all artists with seven nominations each, reflecting how their music cuts across generations.
Close behind, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise earn six nods apiece, underscoring how worship anthems and choir-driven hits remain core pillars of gospel culture. The depth continues with Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers, Jekalyn Carr and Vincent Bohanan & SOV landing five nominations each, and Jonathan McReynolds, Asaun Bynum, Adia and Darrel Walls picking up four.
Erica Campbell stands at the crossroads of music and media with five nominations. She is a key presence on Adia’s “On the Way” Remix, which scores multiple nods, while her project “Trust and Obey – London” keeps her in the Contemporary Female Artist of the Year spotlight. Add in her nationally syndicated Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, and her impact clearly stretches from the studio to the airwaves.
Artist of the Year
- Darrel Walls; Heart of Mine; Tyscot Records / Gumbo Studios
- Jekalyn Carr; Jekalyn X The Legends; Waynorth Music
- Kim Person; Reflections; Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TASHA; Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
- Tye Tribbett; Only on the Road (Live); Motown Gospel, Freligious Music
Song of the Year
- “Able” ft. Kim Burrell ~ Paul Sylvester Morton Jr.~ Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studios
- “Come Jesus Come” ~ Stephen McWhirter, Tara McWhirter, Hank Bentley, and Bryan Fowler ~ Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
- “On the Way” Remix ft. Erica Campbell ~ Adia Andrews, Karl Powell, Michael McClure Jr., Jeremy James, Jaicko Raphael Lawrence, Israel Allen, & Erica Campbell ~ Rock City Media Group
- “Promises (Live)” ~ Alescia Knowles-Smith ~ EvoWorld Entertainment
- “Your Love” ~ Kim Person ~ Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
Male Artist of the Year
- Asaun Bynum ~ True to Him ~ Blockbuster Records/LRAE Entertainment
- Darrel Walls ~ Heart of Mine ~ Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studios
- John P. Kee ~ Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
- Jonathan McReynolds ~ Still (Live) ft. Jamal Roberts ~ Motown Gospel, Life Room Label
- Tye Tribbett ~ Only on the Road (Live) ~ Motown Gospel, Freligious Music
Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
- Adia ~ On the Way EP ~ Rock City Media Group
- Jekalyn Carr ~ Jekalyn X The Legends ~ Waynorth Music
- Kim Person ~ Reflections ~ Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- Lisa Knowles Smith ~ Revival: Live in Dallas ~ EvoWorld Entertainment
- Maranda Curtis ~ Worship Restored ~ ButterflyWorks/Red Alliance Media
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard ~ TASHA ~ Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- Asaun Bynum ft. LeekGoHard ~ Jesus I Love You ~ Blockbuster Records/LRAE Entertainment
- CeCe Winans & Pastor Shirley Caesar ~ Come Jesus Come ~ Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
- Jason Clayborn x Melvin Crispell III ~ Whatever It Is ~ Jay Clay Music/Tyscot
- Jonathan McReynolds ft. Jamal Roberts ~ Still (Live) ~ Motown Gospel, Life Room Label
- Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers ~ Revival: Live in Dallas ~ EvoWorld Entertainment
New Artist of the Year
- Ablaze ~ Ablaze ~ Independent
- Asaun Bynum ~ True to Him ~ Blockbuster Records/LRAE Entertainment
- Bishop Charles Ellis & Greater Grace Worship Choir ~ Graceful Records
- United Music & Arts Conference Choir ~ Clap Your Hands ft. Beverly Crawford & Craig Hayes ~ High C
Album of the Year
- Heart of Mine ~ Darrel Walls ~ Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studios
- Live in New York ~ Vincent Bohanan & SOV ~ Independent
- Reflections ~ Kim Person ~ Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- TASHA ~ Tasha Cobbs Leonard ~ Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
Choir of the Year
- B. Chase Williams & Shabach ~ Secret Place ~ Millie’s Boy Muzik
- JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ~ The Live Reunion: Washington, DC ~ Motown Gospel, Jamestown Music
- John P. Kee & New Life ~ Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
- Vincent Bohanan & SOV ~ Live in New York ~ Independent
Quartet of the Year
- Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown ~ Revival: Live in Dallas ~ EvoWorld Entertainment
- The Flying Clouds of South Carolina ~ Don’t Leave Me ~ Blockbuster Records
- The Gospel Legends ~ Jesus Is the Man ~ 4Winds/Malaco Records
- Tim White ~ Help Live in Chicago ~ Independent
Producer of the Year
- Alescia Knowles-Smith & Frederick Perry ~ Revival: Live in Dallas (Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers) ~ EvoWorld Entertainment
- Donald Lawrence & Cedric Thompson ~ Global Love Alive (London) ~ Platoon
- Kim Person & Phillip Bryant ~ Reflections ~ Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- PJ Morton ~ Heart of Mine (Darrel Walls) ~ Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studios
Music Video of the Year
- “I Am Happy” ~ Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr ~ Waynorth Music
- “Find Jesus” ~ Deitrick Haddon ~ ManHaddon Ministries/Tyscot Records
- “You Matter” ~ Maurice Griffin ~ World Changing Entertainment
- “On the Way Remix” (Adia ft. Erica Campbell) ~ Will Thomas ~ Rock City Media
Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- Deitrick Haddon & Voices of Unity ~ Chain Breaker 2.5 ~ ManHaddon Ministries/Tyscot Records
- Jason Clayborn x Melvin Crispell III ~ Whatever It Is ~ Jay Clay Music/Tyscot
- Jonathan McReynolds ft. Jamal Roberts ~ Still (Live) ~ Motown Gospel, Life Room Label
- Mariah Carey (feat. The Clark Sisters ~ Jesus I Do ~ MARIAH/gamma.
- Red Hands ~ Red Hands ~ Black Suit Music/Anderson Music Group/TAMLA Records
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard ft. John Legend ~ Church ~ Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
- The Group Fire ~ I Can Count on You ~ Jet Records North/East
Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- Brandon Camphor & One Way ~ In Christ Alone ~ TOMii Entertainment
- Darrel Petties & Take 2 ~ Word ~ Independent
- Lucinda Moore featuring Bishop Paul S. Morton ~ Someone who cares (the lala song) ~ Nalah Music Group/New Day Christian Distributor
- Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard ~ Sweet, Sweet Spirit ~ Motown Gospel, Blue Note Records
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
- Darrel Walls ~ Heart of Mine ~ Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studio
- Jonathan McReynolds ~ Still (Live) ft. Jamal Roberts ~ Motown Gospel, Life Room Label
- Thomas Ware ~ The Book of Thomas ~ Blockbuster Records/CHMG Music Group
- Zacardi Cortez ~ Ibhar: The Journey (Chapter 2) ~ Blacksmoke Music
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
- E. Dewey Smith ~ Songs Daddy Used To Sing ~ Pebble Street Records
- Earnest Pugh ~ We Wanna See You, Vol 1 Live ~ Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
- JJ Hairston ~ The Live Reunion: Washington, DC ~ Motown Gospel, Jamestown Music
- John P. Kee ~ Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
- Adia ~ On the Way EP ~ Rock City Media Group
- Crystal Aikin ~ Lord I Need Your Help ~ Godshand Management Services LLC/Mixed Bag Entertainment
- Erica Campbell ~ Trust and Obey – London ~ My Block Records Inc.
- Kim Person ~ Reflections ~ Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- Nia Allen ~ Lord I Love You ~ Lewis-Kortez Group
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard ~ TASHA ~ Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
- Blanche McAllister-Dykes ~ Words (Donald Lawrence) ~ Platoon
- Bobbi Lane ~ He Never Failed Me ft. Paul Porter ~ Taylor Music Group
- K. Jeanette ~ Jesus Is My Friend ft. Shawn Bigby ~ Devine Records
- Lucinda Moore ~ Someone who cares (the lala song) ft Bishop Paul S. Morton ~ Nalah Music Group/New Day Christian Distributor
Contemporary Album of the Year
- Fred Hammond Presents Sensere: The Soul of Future Worship Vol. II ~ Sensere ~ Wrightsound M&E
- Live in New York ~ Vincent Bohanan & SOV ~ Independent
- TASHA ~ Tasha Cobbs Leonard ~ Motown Gospel. TeeLee Records
- The Book of Thomas ~ Thomas Ware ~ Blockbuster Records/CHMG Music Group
Traditional Album of the Year
- Jekalyn X The Legends ~ Jekalyn Carr ~ Waynorth Music
- Sweet, Sweet Spirit ~ Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard ~ Motown Gospel, Blue Note Records
- The Live Reunion: Washington, DC ~ JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ~ Motown Gospel, Jamestown Music
- Throwback: An Evening With John P. Kee Part I; ~ John P. Kee & New Life ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
Urban Single or Performance of the Year
- “Church Parking Lot” ft. Tasha Page-Lockhart ~ Otis Kemp ~ Revive 5.0 Entertainment
- “Do It Again” ~ Kirk Franklin ~ Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Records
- “Jesus I Love You” ~ Asaun Bynum ft. LeekGoHard ~ Blockbuster Records/LRAE Entertainment
- “Make a Way” ~ VaShawn Mitchell ~ VMan Entertainment/Fair Trade Services
- “On the Way” Remix ft. Erica Campbell ~ Adia ~ Rock City Media Group
- “The Light” ~ Jor’Dan Armstrong ~ Jor’Dan Armstrong Music/Lewis-Kortez Group
Traditional Choir of the Year
- B. Chase Williams & Shabach ~ Secret Place ~ Millie’s Boy Muzik
- Bishop Brian D. Moore & The Life Center Choir ~ Always Come Through ~ Independent
- JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ~ The Live Reunion: Washington, DC ~ Motown Gospel, Jamestown Music
- John P. Kee & New Life ~ Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
Contemporary Choir of the Year
- Ablaze ~ Ablaze ~ Independent
- Johnny Sanders Featuring Faith on Full ~ A Song ~ Just 1 Global Productions/Johnny Sanders Presents LLC
- Sounds of Blackness Feat Jamecia Bennett, NUNNABOVE, Atlanta Drum Academy ~ We’re Unstoppable ~ Sounds of Blackness/AtomicK Records
- Vincent Bohanan & SOV ~ Live in New York ~ Independent
- Voices of Fire ~ Ophanim ~ EZ FLO Innovations LLC/PW Music/Warner Records
Traditional Artist of the Year
- E. Dewey Smith ~ Songs Daddy Used To Sing ~ Pebble Street Records
- Jekalyn Carr ~ Jekalyn X The Legends ~ Waynorth Music
- JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ~ The Live Reunion: Washington, DC ~ Motown Gospel, Jamestown Music
- John P. Kee & New Life ~ Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
Special Event Album of the Year
- Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents: Almost Home – A Ramp Record with Friends ~ Bishop S.Y. Younger ~ Ramp Records, Under Exclusive License to MNRK Records LP
- Live in New York ~ Vincent Bohanan & SOV ~ Independent
- Sweet, Sweet Spirit ~ Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard ~ Motown Gospel, Blue Note Records
- Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee Part I ~ John P. Kee & New Life ~ Kee Music Group/Tyscot Records
Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year
- All We Like Sheep ~ Childlike CiCi ~ Capitol Christian Music Group, TAMLA
- Party in Heaven ~ Mike Teezy ~ MTEntertainment, LLC
- Reconstruction ~ Lecrae ~ Reach Records
- Walking With Purpose ~ DFG SUL ~ Independent
Youth Project of the Year
- AMG Kidz x Wilson World; Boombox; Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records
- Janessa Smith; Lift Him; Inspired Recording
- Pure N Heart; Alphaeus Anderson Presents Pure N Heart Celebrate Jesus 20yrs; Music2ChangeU
Recorded Music Packaging of the Year
- Brianna Dowd & JJ Hairston – The Live Reunion – Motown Gospel/Jamestown Music
- Kim Person & JP Designs Art – Reflections – Blockbuster Records/KLP Music Enterprise
- Octavius Holmes – Jekalyn Carr x The Legends – Waynorth Music
- PJ Morton – Heart of Mine (Darrel Walls) – Tyscot Records/Gumbo Studios
Praise and Worship Album of the Year
- Coritos Vol. 1; Israel & New Breed; Integrity Music/District 11
- Jesus Over Everything (Live in Las Vegas); Naomi Raine; Tribl Record
- Promises; Todd Dulaney; DulaneyLand Music, FairTrade Services
- Worship Restored; Maranda Curtis; ButterflyWorks/Red Alliance Media
Praise And Worship Song of the Year
- “Be Glad” ~ Naomi Raine ~ Tribl Records
- “Bless Your Name” ~ Maranda Curtis ~ ButterflyWorks/Red Alliance Media
- “Proverbs 3” ~ Todd Dulaney ~ DulaneyLand Music, FairTrade Services
- “Your Name” ~ Jovonta Patton ~ Newton Street Entertainment/Integrity
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
- “Headphones” ~ Lecrae ft. TI & Killer Mike ~ Reach Records
- “Move It!” ~ 1K Phew Ft. Forrest Frank & 1K Pson ~ Reach Records
- “Movin” ~ JustCordell ~ Rock City Media Group
- “10X My Blessings” ~ Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz ft. Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha, Gaz Money, & Blanco Brown ~ Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
HBCU Choir of the Year
- Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University ft. Damien Sneed & The Levites and Kierra Sheard Kelly
- Morgan State University Choir
- NCA&T Fellowship Gospel Choir
- Southern University Gospel Choir ft. Cameron Blain
- The Fort Valley State University Choir ft. Loren Michelle & Tiffany Boone
Gospel Radio of the Year Nominees
Top Market of the Year
- WPZE Praise 102.5 ~ Atlanta
- WPZS 102.5 and 610AM ~ Charlotte
- WFTB 104.1 ~ Nashville
- WPRS Praise 92.7/95.9 ~ Washington, DC
Medium Market of the Year
- WDEK Columbia’s Praise 95.7|1170 AM ~ Columbia
- WFMV 96.1FM 620AM ~ Columbia
- WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio ~ Wilmington
- KFFH 93.7 FM ~ North Little Rock
Small Market of the Year
- WWDA FM 101.9 ~ Clarksville
- WRNP 94.1 FM ~ Ft. Wayne
- WEHA 88.7FM 100.3 ~ Atlantic City
- WKTT 97.5 FM ~ Salisbury
Internet Station of the Year
- Black Gospel Radio, https://BlackGospelRadio.net
- Hands Up Radio, https://handsupradio.org
- WTRC Praise 98.3, https://live365.com/station/a33136
- WVTC Detroit, https://wvtcdetroit.com
Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year
- Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell with Arlen “Griff” Griffin & Cheryl Jackson
- The Bobby Parker Show; Bobby Parker
- The Tracy Morgan Show; Tracy Morgan
- Willie Moore Jr.; Willie Moore Jr.
Gospel Announcer of the Year
- Anna Johnson; WFLT 1420 AM, Flint, MI
- Neiko Flowers; WPZE 102.5, Atlanta, GA
- Pam Dixon; WEAM 100.7, Columbus, GA
- Trey Nickelson; WBZF-FM – Glory 98.5, Florence, SC
Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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