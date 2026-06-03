Incels Are BIG MAD That Kratos Takes A Backseat To Faye In 'God of War Laufey'

Santa Monica Studios / God of War Laufey

Sony held an epic State of Play presentation on Tuesday and revealed that God of War: Laufey, a new entry in the GOW franchise, is on the way, but, of course, there is a group of gamers on social media who are BIG MAD that it will center on another character who is not named Kratos, who also happens to be a woman.

To close out yesterday’s State of Play presentation, Santa Monica Studios dropped a 20-minute look at God of War Laufey, a new adventure in the world of God of War currently in development.

The game will see players take control of Faye (Deborah Ann Woll), the warrior/wife of Kratos, whom we got familiar with in God of War 2018, when Kratos and his son Atreus embarked on a journey to spread her ashes from the highest peak across all the realms.

The story didn’t end there; it picks up 2 years later in God of War Ragnarök, with the father-son duo working together to prevent the prophesied apocalypse.

We knew the story was far over, and Cory Barlog hinted that he and his team were back in the lab cooking up another entry, and it turned out to be God of War Laufey.

God of War Laufey picks up immediately after Kratos lays Faye’s body on the pyre, sending her soul to the beyond.

Santa Monica Studios

Unfortunately, she’s not resting in peace. Still, she ends up in what the developers call the Everywhen, a prison-like afterlife for gods, “where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic,” according to the PlayStation Blog.

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We meet the two gods of war currently ruling the Everywhen, Sekhmet and Begtse, who are not thrilled to see Faye just showing up in the Everywhen and throw her in a cell.

Santa Monica Studios

With the help of a talking cosmic cube, Phranque, voiced by Jack Quaid, and Rue (Perlina Lau), an enchanted ribbon that guards a powerful sword that will be serve as Faye’s main weapon, she embarks on a journey to protect the ones she loves in the afterlife after she discovers the plans she put in place for Kratos and Atreus are at risk.

Oh Boy, The Incels In The Gaming Community Were BIG MAD About God of War Laufey

After we got a pretty sizeable first look at God of War Laufey, some gamers, mostly losers, came out from all corners of social media to slam the game, accusing it of being “woke garbage” because they have to play as a woman rather than Kratos.

Baseless critiques called out the game’s action, which looks on par with previous God of War games, and some could even say it’s faster and flashier.

Even God of War’s creator, David Jaffe, got in on the Laufey-hating action, while expressing no real reasons for his disdain for the game.

In response to the criticism, the official account for God of War Laufey wrote, “Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him. For now, we’re excited to take fans on a journey into the afterlife of the gods with Faye and hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

Thank Goodness For The Real Gamers Out There

Thankfully, there are plenty of people to push back against the hate for the game; honestly, these are the same people who will be playing when it does arrive on PS5 consoles.

God of War Laufey looks fantastic, and we can’t wait to pick up the sticks for it. Until that glorious day arrives, you can see more reactions below.