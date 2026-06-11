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North West & Lil Novi Are Bringing The Next Generation Of Hip-Hop Together

When your parents are Ye and Lil Wayne, the expectations are automatically high.

But instead of simply riding their famous last names, North West and Lil Novi are starting to carve out their own lane in music.

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The two young artists have teamed up on multiple records this year, giving fans an early look at what the next generation of hip-hop could sound like.

Their latest collaboration, “MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL,” dropped on June 5 and quickly started making noise online.

Released through Young Money Entertainment, the track features Lil Novi handling much of the production and vocals, while North contributed to the creative direction and writing process.

The record follows an earlier collaboration called “Justswagup,” a rage-inspired track that first caught the attention of fans earlier this year.

What makes that release even more interesting is that North West reportedly produced the beat herself while Lil Novi and artist Mag!c handled the vocals.

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For many fans, these songs are more than just celebrity kids making music.

They’re a glimpse into a new era where the children of hip-hop legends are beginning to step into the spotlight and create their own identities.

North West has already shown interest in music, fashion, and entertainment, often appearing alongside her father and making headlines with her performances. Meanwhile, Lil Novi has continued building his presence under the Young Money banner, following in the footsteps of one of rap’s most influential artists.

Whether these records become major hits or simply represent the beginning of their musical journeys, one thing is clear: the next generation is already here.

And if “MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL” and “Justswagup” are any indication, North West and Lil Novi aren’t waiting for permission to make their mark.

What do you think? Are North West and Lil Novi the future of hip-hop, or is it too early to tell?

North West & Lil Novi Are Bringing The Next Generation Of Hip-Hop Together was originally published on hot1009.com