[PICS & VIDEO] Celebs We Spotted at World Cup’s U.S. Opening Weekend

Source: Ezra Shaw – FIFA / Getty

World Cup fever has officially taken over the United States, and the excitement has only grown since Team USA played its first match of the tournament on June 12, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. Since then, stadiums across the country have been packed with fans from all over the world, bringing together dozens of nationalities, cultures, and traditions for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. From Houston to Philly to LA, the energy has been nonstop.

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The 2026 World Cup has become much bigger than soccer. It’s turned into a cultural moment where music, sports, and entertainment collide. Hip hop has had a strong presence throughout the tournament, with some of the biggest names in music showing up both on stage and in the stands.

The celebrity sightings have become a major storyline of the tournament itself.