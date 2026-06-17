Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Underrated Tupac Movie Roles Fans Should Revisit Tupac Shakur is notably one of the most celebrated rappers of our time. Aside from being a hip-hop phenomenon, the icon was a notable activist and even a fine actor in his own right. Prior to his rap career, the musician studied theater and dance at the Baltimore School for the Arts and made his first on-screen debut in the 1991 star-studded horror comedy Nothing But Trouble as a backup dancer. Related | B-Side Bangers: 2Pac Throughout his career, Shakur went on to feature in seven films and two television shows, including playing the soft-spoken mailman love interest opposite Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice, and even the menacing and troubled Bishop in Juice. He even featured on an episode of A Different World in 1993, opposite his close friend and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Though many fans are familiar with several of the artist’s more popular and well-known roles in film (while many others may not know he was an actor at all), for what would be his 55th birthday today June 16, we will highlight some of his lesser-known roles in film. Keep scrolling to check out Tupac Shakur’s underrated roles in movies.

Birdie in Above The Rim (1994) In Jeff Pollack and Benny Medina’s 1994 film Above The Rim, critics said Shakur delivered a “standout” performance as Birdie Sheppard, a powerful drug lord operating in Harlem. He played the younger brother to Thomas Sheppard, played by actor Leon. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Leon has said in interviews that Tupac was a dedicated actor and very professional.

Tank in Bullet (1996) In crime drama Bullet, the rapper played Tank, a dangerous one-eyed drug lord opposite Mickey Rourke who played a junkie fresh out of prison and falls back into addiction.

Ezekiel “Spoon” in Gridlock’d (1997) Released posthumously, this is a cult classic among fans. This underrated film stars Tim Roth alongside Tupac as addicts trying to navigate marginalized discrimination to get into a detox program. The film showcases the rapper’s versatility and vulnerability as an actor. Roth said him and Pac formed a strong bond and the rapper even brought him and fellow co-star Thandiwe Newton to the Death Row Records Studio. He also said that Shakur was a brilliant actor and dedicated to his craft.