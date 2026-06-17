B-Side Bangers: 2Pac
There’s no legacy in hip-hop that has stood the test of time quite like that of the late Tupac Shakur, known to many simply as 2Pac.
Since his untimely murder back in September 1996 at the age of 25, Pac has been immortalized posthumously on records, in film, on merch, as a stage-rocking hologram and even in video games with the recent announcement of Stranger Than Heaven coming in 2027.
It’s a bittersweet reminder that he should be here to not only celebrate his birthday today (June 16), but also to carry on a legendary rap career that was far from finished and cut off way too soon.
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As fans worldwide join the celebration of what would’ve been his 55th birthday, we thought it was only right to pay tribute by reminiscing on his surprisingly robust catalog. His run of official releases spans roughly seven years, but his time spent in the booth supersedes that timeframe in a way that he was able to drop rarities, remixes and unreleased material almost a decade after his death. Even in 2026, there’s belief that his estate is sitting on anywhere between four to five albums of unheard material.
If new music exists and when we’ll here it, if ever, is currently nothing more than a pipe dream. However, the tangible art he actually left us with more than holds up in terms of replay value — you just have to go digging through the crates! Album cuts that could’ve been singles, fire features for Outlawz and similar collaborators, soundtrack songs for the handful of films he acted in and posthumous remixes of fan-favorites and unheard gems are all available for Pac fans to discover.
Thankfully, we decided to do the heavy lifting for you all by rounding up the deep cuts we feel stand out the most. See if you agree!
Celebrate the birthday of 2Pac with us by checking out a special edition of “B-Side Bangers” below:
“Rebel of the Underground” (1991)
Album: 2Pacalypse Now
“The Streetz R Deathrow” (1993)
Album: Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…
“Definition of a Thug Nigga” (1993)
Album: Poetic Justice: Music from the Motion Picture (by Various Artists)
“Under Pressure” (feat. Stretch) [1994]
Album: Thug Life, Volume I (by Thug Life)
*”Pain” (feat. Stretch) [1994]
Album: Above the Rim: The Soundtrack (by Various Artists)
*Cassette-only bonus track.
“If I Die 2Nite” (1995)
Album: Me Against The World
“Can’t C Me” (featuring George Clinton) [1996]
Album: All Eyez on Me
“Life of an Outlaw” (featuring Outlawz) [1996]
Album: The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (released as Makaveli)
“Thug Style” (Recorded in 1994; released in 1997)
Album: R U Still Down? (Remember Me)
“Out the Moon (Boom, Boom, Boom)” [with Snoop Dogg, LBC Crew, Tray Deee and Soopafly] (Recorded in 1996*; released in 1997)
Album: Gridlock’d: The Soundtrack (by Various Artists)
*Originally for the shelved LBC Crew album, Haven’t You Heard? We Given Somethin Bac 2 The Hood.
“Life’s So Hard” (Recorded in 1994; released in 1997)
Album: Gang Related: The Soundtrack (by Various Artists)
“Toublesome ’96” (Recorded in 1996; released in 1998)
Album: Greatest Hits
“Black Jesuz” (Recorded in 1996; released in 1999)
Album: Still I Rise (by 2Pac & Outlawz)
“When Thugz Cry” (Recorded in 1996; released in 2001)
Album: Until the End of Time
“Better Dayz” (featuring Mr. Biggs/Ronald Isley) [Recorded in 1995; released in 2002]
Album: Better Dayz
“Staring Through My Rear View” (feat. Outlawz) [Recorded in 1996; released in *1997 and 2003]
Album: The Prophet: The Best of the Works
*Included posthumously on Gang Related: The Soundtrack in 1997.
“Never Had a Friend Like Me” (Nu-Mixx) [Recorded in 1996; remixed in 2003]
Album: Nu-Mixx Klazzics
“The Realiist Killaz” (feat. 50 Cent) (Recorded in *1996; released in 2003)
Album: Tupac: Resurrection
*Originally planned for an unreleased 2Pac album set to be titled One Nation.
“Tattoo Tears (Live at House Of Blues)” [Recorded in 1996; released in 2004]
Album: 2Pac Live
“Black Cotton” (featuring *Eminem with Kastro and Young Noble of Outlawz) [Recorded in 1993; remixed in 2004]
Album: Loyal to the Game
*Eminem also executive produced the entirety of Loyal to the Game.
“Soon As I Get Home” (featuring Yaki Kadafi) [Recorded in 1995; released in 2006]
Album: Pac’s Life
“Let Knowledge Drop” (Recorded in 1989; released in 2007)
Album: Beginnings: The Lost Tapes 1988–1991
“Initiated (Nu Mixx)” [feat. Boot Camp Clik] (Recorded in 1995*; remixed in 2007)
Album: Nu-Mixx Klazzics Vol. 2
*Originally appeared posthumously on Retaliation, Revenge and Get Back by Daz Dillinger in 1998.
“Resist the Temptation” (feat. Amel Larrieux) [Recorded in 1991; released in 2007)
Album: Best of 2Pac, Part 1: Thug
“Dopefiend’s Diner” (Recorded in 1991; released in 2007)
Album: Best of 2Pac, Part 2: Life
B-Side Bangers: 2Pac was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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