Source: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red & More React To The Passing Of Tay Keith The hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, who passed away on June 18 at the age of 29. Known for producing some of the biggest rap records of the last decade, including “SICKO MODE,” “Nonstop,” “Look Alive,” “Rich Flex,” and “First Person Shooter,” Tay Keith’s impact on music stretched far beyond Memphis. Following news of his death, artists, producers, and longtime collaborators flooded social media with tributes honoring his legacy.

Drake Drake, who worked with Tay Keith on hits like “Nonstop,” “Look Alive,” “Rich Flex,” “Jimmy Cooks,” and “First Person Shooter,” shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, thanking the producer for his contributions to hip-hop and writing that he would be “deeply missed.”

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Tay Keith over the weekend, calling the producer “clearly so beyond talented” while reflecting on his impact on the culture. Nicki previously worked with Keith on Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town 2.”

Travis Scott Travis Scott, whose career became forever linked to Tay Keith through the Grammy-nominated smash “SICKO MODE,” was among the artists publicly remembering the producer following the news of his passing. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sexyy Red One of Tay Keith’s most recent collaborators, Sexyy Red joined the growing list of artists mourning the producer. Keith was instrumental in creating the sound behind “Pound Town” and “Pound Town 2,” two songs that helped launch her into mainstream stardom.

Don Toliver Don Toliver also paid tribute to the Memphis producer, joining fellow Cactus Jack artists in celebrating Keith’s life and legacy.

BlocBoy JB No reaction hit harder than the one from BlocBoy JB. The two Memphis natives built their careers together, with Tay Keith producing many of BlocBoy’s breakout records including “Shoot” and “Look Alive.” “Damn cuz you just hurt me bad,” BlocBoy JB wrote alongside a photo of the pair. He later added, “We talked everyday.”

Mike WiLL Made-It Super producer Mike WiLL Made-It called Tay Keith a “young legend” and thanked him for the impact he made on music during his lifetime.

Juicy J Memphis legend Juicy J also joined the chorus of tributes, honoring one of the city’s most successful modern producers.

Hitkidd Fellow Memphis producer Hitkidd shared an emotional message remembering Tay Keith as both a collaborator and a friend.