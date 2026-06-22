Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster

Source: John Dorton/USSF / Getty

The 2026 World Cup is bringing fresh excitement as Team USA steps onto the global stage with a roster that blends experienced leaders, rising talent, and breakout stars from top leagues around the world.

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As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see who made the final squad and which players will carry the nation’s hopes deep into the tournament. From defensive anchors to attacking playmakers, this group represents one of the most dynamic and balanced U.S. teams in recent memory—ready to test itself against the best in the world.

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