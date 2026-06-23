Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran Peace Talks, and More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From the Oval Office to the basketball court, here are the stories shaping our communities and our country right now. your coffee, lean in, and let’s walk through the stories shaping our lives right now.

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Are US-Iran peace talks actually working?

Positive signals are coming out of Washington. President Trump announced that peace negotiations with Iran are progressing well, describing the effort as a “fair and reasonable” deal. Under the proposed agreement, unfrozen Iranian funds would go toward purchasing food from American farmers. Vice President JD Vance officially returned from preliminary talks in Switzerland, expressing confidence that the sessions laid a solid foundation for opening the critical Strait of Hormuz and permanently curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.