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Restaurants Serving Fourth of July Themed Foods & Deals

Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July

Discover the best restaurants offering Fourth of July-themed food, patriotic desserts, limited-time menus, deals and more.

Published on June 26, 2026

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American Independence Day barbecue table with burgers hot dogs and patriotic party food
Source: Svetlana-Cherruty / Getty

Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, heading to a holiday party, or simply looking to indulge in festive flavors, restaurants across the country are celebrating Independence Day with limited-time menu items, patriotic desserts, and can’t-miss deals.

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From red, white, and blue sweet treats to special discounts leading up to the Fourth of July, these restaurants are making it easy to celebrate the holiday with delicious food and great savings.

TRENDING: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

USA Doughnut: Cookies & kreme filling, red icing, patriotic star sprinkles, and a USA sugar pieceFirework Doughnut: vanilla flavored blue icing, gold glitter, and a fireworks sugar piece
Freedom Ring Doughnut: white icing, blue sprinkles, white stars, and red icing stripes

Dunkin’

Rocket Pop Donut

SONIC Drive-In

Slush Float

 $2.50 american menu including jr double cheeseburger

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

DOLLARITAS on July 1st.

 Costco bakery

Red, white & blue sugar cookies 

Lomas24!

uthentic Mexican flavors
Ice-cold drinks & handcrafted cocktails
Fresh ingredients & sizzling favorites
Fun, festive atmosphere
Holiday celebration vibes

DICKEY’S LANCASTER

FREE Ice Cream Every Day
Kids Eat FREE on Sundays
$2 Beers
EBT/SNAP Accepted and more

El Diner

$1 Wings
$1 Street Tacos
$1 Egg Rolls
And Much More!

Buffalo Wild Wings

 Red White & Booze Lemonade

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Confetti Cookie Shake with a Signature sugar cookie pieces and festive sprinkles blended with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream.

Jumpy Party

Book any inflatable for the 4th of July, and get a SECOND DAY ABSOLUTELY FREE

Circle K 

Sparkling Patriotic Punch 

Celebrate America’s 250th with a new flavor

Great American Cookies

limited time red, white, blue, Stars & Stripes Sprinkles cookie

Dairy Queen

Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float

Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July was originally published on majic945.com

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