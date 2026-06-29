The business money moves that have the biggest impact on long-term wealth

ShutterStock royalty-free image #127977200, 'Sales director presenting business plan to team' uploaded by user #162718586, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 7th, 2023. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Using a business to build wealth is a complex process. Still, some money moves will always make an impact, such as better tax planning, regular financial review, and diversification.

One mistake many people make is focusing on business growth over personal wealth. It’s easy to see why: entrepreneurship is more fun!

Even if this plan leads to a successful business, however, you may not have much to show for it.

Why Should You Create a Long-Term Plan?

In general, almost all entrepreneurs would benefit from creating a long-term wealth-building plan. Here are the key benefits of this approach:

Keep everyone in your company focused on the same objectives

Identify potential market obstacles well in advance

Make it easier to attract investors and secure funding

Ensure that your day-to-day choices are tied to business growth

Which Money Moves Can Help Build Wealth?

Now that we’ve established why building long-term wealth matters, let’s talk about how to do it right. These five simple tips will serve as your starting point:

1. Pay Yourself First

We’ll start with a slightly controversial tip: don’t wait until you “get ahead” before taking your money from the company. Making wealth-building a non-negotiable part of your life allows you to break the cycle of constant reinvesting.

To make this happen, allocate a percentage of your business revenue to your investments or savings every month. If possible, set up automatic transfers.

2. Create an Emergency Fund

Unexpected expenses can put a stop to building wealth very quickly. To avoid that, maintain a business emergency fund that covers 3-6 months of operating costs. Replenish it regularly, just as you would do with a personal fund.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Also, make sure you have a strict definition of “emergency.” As a guideline, late payments or slow business months usually don’t qualify as emergencies.

3. Get Strategic With Taxes

Poor tax planning can be a source of major wealth loss for business owners. Without a good strategy in place, you could end up paying a lot more than you need to. Your business structure will play a key role come tax time.

If you’re not an expert yourself, your best move may be to hire one. Among other things, they may be able to provide a solid QSBS tax planning strategy.

4. Diversify Your Income Streams

Many smart money moves involve diversification of some sort. Even if your business is your baby, putting all your eggs in one basket isn’t smart.

Take one part of your business profits and invest it in:

Real estate

Index funds

High-performing stocks

5. Review Your Plan Regularly

Building wealth isn’t a set-and-forget process. It requires you to regularly make business decisions to adjust your financial situation.

Establish a dedicated “money day” for reviewing finances, either every three months or annually. During your money day, make sure to determine how much you’re saving.

You’ll also want to review your investment performance and track your net worth.

This Is How to Be a Smarter Business Owner

A good way to think about building wealth with your business is to see yourself as a shareholder rather than an owner. Shareholders expect to get paid and for their investment to work out, which is key to creating a thriving business.

Keep checking out The Morning Hustle for more ideas on money moves you can make with your business!