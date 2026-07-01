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Hercy Miller Opens Up About Joining Reality TV: “You Just Have to Be Yourself”

Stepping into reality television can be intimidating, especially when your family has already experienced the highs and lows of living in front of the cameras. For Hercy Miller, getting advice from his father and older brother made the decision a little easier.

During a recent interview with Swift, Hercy revealed that joining reality TV came at an unexpected time in his life.

After suffering an injury during basketball season, Hercy found himself with extra time while waiting to determine his next steps. That’s when producers approached him about appearing on a reality series.

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“I got hurt, so I finished the season,” Hercy explained. “They said since I got hurt so early, I could get another year. I was in the waiting period, so I had some time. People reached out to me and asked if I wanted to do a show, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I got time.'”

Before signing on, however, Hercy knew exactly who he needed to call: his father, Master P, and his older brother.

“I had to have the big talk with Pops and my brother because they did reality TV,” he said. “I asked them what the biggest pros and cons were.”

According to Hercy, the advice they gave him was simple but meaningful.

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“They told me, ‘Just be yourself,'” he recalled. “‘There’s nothing wrong with being a reality star. Just understand there are different narratives. People can paint their own stories, but you just have to be yourself and have fun.'”

One of the biggest surprises came after filming wrapped. Unlike many viewers might assume, Hercy said the cast never got an early look at the finished episodes.

“When the show dropped, that was our first time seeing it,” he said. “We didn’t see any edits. That was our first raw reaction to everything.”

For Hercy, the experience reinforced an important lesson: while reality television may be edited for entertainment, staying authentic is the best way to navigate the spotlight.

Hercy Miller Opens Up About Joining Reality TV: "You Just Have to Be Yourself" was originally published on hot1009.com