Cleveland, Akron Rank Among America's Most Stressed Cities: Full List

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty A new WalletHub report reveals the top 10 most stressed cities in America. WalletHub’s survey compared 182 U.S. cities across 39 indicators of stress, including work, finances, family life, and health and safety. The study factored in everything from unemployment and foreclosure rates to sleep habits, divorce rates and violent crime. Detroit claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Baltimore. See where the remaining cities ranked below. America’s 20 Most Stressed Cities, According To WalletHub 1. Detroit, Michigan Detroit topped WalletHub’s rankings as America’s most stressed city. While it ranked just 14th for work stress, high levels of financial, family and health-related stress pushed it to No. 1 overall.

2. Baltimore, Maryland Baltimore ranked second overall thanks to the nation’s highest financial stress score. The city also placed near the top in work stress, contributing to its overall ranking.

3. Cleveland, Ohio Cleveland ranked as the third most stressed city in America and finished No. 1 nationally for financial stress. The city also ranked sixth for family stress and fourth for health and safety stress, outweighing its relatively low work stress ranking.

4. Memphis, Tennessee Memphis landed fourth overall with particularly high marks for health and safety stress. The city also ranked among the top 10 for family-related stress.

5. Shreveport, Louisiana Shreveport cracked the top five after ranking fourth for financial stress. Strong showings in family and health-related stress also contributed to its overall score.

6. Gulfport, Mississippi Gulfport ranked first in the nation for family stress. Despite placing much lower in work stress, family and financial pressures drove the city’s overall ranking.

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Philadelphia finished seventh overall, ranking among the nation’s most financially stressed cities. The city also posted elevated scores in work and health-related stress.

8. Jackson, Mississippi Jackson earned a top-10 finish thanks to high financial and family stress levels. Work stress also ranked among the nation’s highest.

9. Akron, Ohio Akron joined Cleveland in the top 10, finishing ninth overall. The city ranked inside the top 20 for work stress and the top 10 for family stress, while also posting a high overall stress score.

10. St. Louis, Missouri St. Louis rounded out the top 10 after ranking highly in work and financial stress. Health and safety factors also played a role in its overall placement.

11. Birmingham, Alabama Birmingham placed 11th overall despite relatively low work stress. High family and health-related stress scores helped elevate the city in the rankings.

12. Toledo, Ohio Toledo became the third Ohio city to make the top 20. Strong rankings across work, financial and family stress categories pushed it to 12th overall.

13. Houston, Texas Houston ranked 13th overall, driven largely by work-related stress. The city’s size and workforce contributed to its higher placement.

14. New Orleans, Louisiana New Orleans finished 14th after posting elevated scores in work and health-related stress. Financial pressures also factored into its ranking.

15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana Baton Rouge landed in the top 15 with above-average scores across every major stress category. Financial and family stress helped boost its overall position.

16. Montgomery, Alabama Montgomery ranked 16th overall thanks to strong family stress indicators. The city also recorded moderate financial and health-related stress scores.

17. Columbus, Georgia Columbus placed 17th after ranking fifth nationally for financial stress. Family-related challenges also contributed to its overall score.

18. Cincinnati, Ohio Cincinnati rounded out Ohio’s four cities in the top 20. The Queen City ranked highest for work stress among Ohio cities on the list while posting balanced scores across the remaining categories.