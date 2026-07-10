'Ki Ki, That Man Drawls Right To His Ankles!' Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With Fine Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye — See Fans' Funny Reactions

As seen in videos circulating across social media, Cardi was chatting and giggling with the athlete on a balcony in Paris after already being spotted with him at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, where they were seated side by side.

At 26 years old, Okoye is a bit younger than Cardi, 33, but the stars seem to be having a good time together. Maduka is a goalkeeper for Udinese Calcio in Italy’s Serie A and also plays for Nigeria’s national team. Sadly, Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the soccer star has been keeping himself busy with other engagements. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Neither celeb has commented on their connection, but the chemistry between them is palpable throughout their few public interactions. In the clip of the pair arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, Okoye gently helps Cardi take her seat, taking her hand and helping her get settled into her chair.