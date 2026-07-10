Everything You Need To Know About Meta’s Muse Image

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On Tuesday, Meta, the company behind Facebook, unveiled its latest product nobody wants: Muse Image. A massive tech company unveiling an artificial intelligence image generator isn’t surprising these days. What is surprising is how Meta decided to roll out the product. Here’s everything we know about Muse and how you can opt out of it.

What Is Muse Image?

According to the New York Times, Muse Image is an AI image generator. What makes Muse unique among similar programs is direct integration with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram social networks. In addition to generating images from prompts, Muse can also generate images from content on people’s Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Why Is It Controversial?

Oh boy, where do I even begin? First, the way Meta rolled out Muse is absolutely sketchy, to put it politely. Everyone with a public Instagram or Facebook account was automatically opted in to allow Muse to use content on their profiles. Meta didn’t send any notification to users informing them that Muse was live and that their content could be used in the image generator.

It’s one thing if people can use their own content to generate images on Muse, but Muse takes it a step further by allowing users to generate images based on other people’s profiles. “In addition, people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using A.I. features at Meta,” the company said in a blog post. “You will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta,” the company added.

So essentially, Meta is allowing users to manipulate someone else’s likeness without that person’s knowledge or consent. We have already seen how badly this can turn out with Grok’s image generator. Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI is currently facing a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of underage girls who allege Grok was used to create child sexual abuse content using their likeness

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With Meta moving like this, it’s no wonder public sentiment has largely soured on AI. A poll by the Hill found that 28% of the 1,814 people polled said they were “very concerned” about AI, while another 37% said they were “somewhat concerned.” Interestingly, concerns about AI have become a bipartisan issue, with people critical of the type of content produced by AI, concerned about its environmental impact, as well as the potential impact it will have on the already weak job market.

Variety reports that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a statement telling its members to opt out of Muse. “Meta now lets anyone use your Instagram photos in AI images without your consent,” SAG-AFTRA wrote on social media, adding the organization “recommends that members (and all Instagram users) opt OUT of Meta’s new AI image generation tool, Muse Image. Take action to protect your likeness.”

Talent agency CAA also released a statement condemning Meta’s Muse rollout. “No one’s name, image, likeness, voice, or creative work should be used by any third party, including AI models, without clear, documented consent,” CAA said in a statement. “True innovation puts creators first: respecting their rights, protecting their livelihoods, and giving them real control, not handing it over to platforms.”

That makes a lot of sense, considering that SAG-AFTRA’s members and CAA’s clients include some of the biggest actors in the world.

I wish I could be surprised, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has always placed shareholder value over basic privacy rights. This feels like a serious copyright issue, as well. I create content and short films and use social media to promote them. I’m no one notable at the moment, but if I’m concerned about how my work may be manipulated, imagine how established actors, filmmakers, and content creators feel.

How Do You Opt Out?

If you have an Instagram account, go to your profile and tap on the three lines at the upper right of the screen. Once in your settings, scroll down to the sharing and reuse tab. There should be a section labeled “allow people to create with and reuse your content.” There is a tab for posts and reels, with both automatically set to allow. Hit both tabs, and you should be protected against your content being used without your consent.

Tech companies are going to shove AI down our throats whether we like it or not. It’s more important now than ever before to know what you’re agreeing to when you use any digital platform. Check those settings, read those terms and conditions, and keep track of how the platforms you use are implementing AI.

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Everything You Need To Know About Meta’s Muse Image was originally published on newsone.com