Home organization hacks taking over social media

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Decluttering is always a hot topic on social media. Home organization hacks making waves right now include rolling organizers, loft zoning, hanging sprays, using pillow covers, and digitizing documents.

Not sure if organizing your home is worth the effort? Think again: according to WebMD, clutter can increase your cortisol levels, making it harder to relax. A cluttered space also makes it harder to find the stuff you need when you need it.

Which Home Organization Hacks Are Trending?

Decluttering tips can range from quick five-minute fixes to rainy-day projects. Here are five viral home organization tricks that won’t take too much time!

1. Use Rolling Organizers

Kitchen sink cabinets tend to offer ample storage space. At the same time, the area in the back can be hard to access, especially on corner sinks. One simple solution is to invest in a versatile rolling organizer for this area.

These organizers come in many types, but your best bet is to pick one with adjustable dividers. You should also ensure the organizer is durable.

2. Hang Your Sprays

As far as popular organization ideas go, using vertical space is a classic. For instance, try hanging your most-used spray bottles on the back of your kitchen cabinet door. Most spray bottle hangers can house three to four bottles.

Beyond saving space, this trick makes it easier to find your sprays when you need them. Plus, you can get this done in less than five minutes!

3. Get Rid of Extra Pillows

Are you the type of homeowner to have decorative pillows for every season? If so, one trendy space-saving tip is to switch those pillows for pillow covers. Take one set of pillow inserts you like and simply swap the covers when needed.

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Why bother with this tip? Simple: covers take far less space than the pillows themselves. They’re also a neater fit for your storage bins!

4. Reduce Paper Clutter

Paper waste is the natural enemy of a clutter-free home. Even if you opt out of all junk mail, many unnecessary papers may still find a way inside your home. Fortunately, this digital world offers plenty of useful solutions:

Switch to electronic bills

Digitize important documents

Automate your receipts

5. Zone Your Loft

If your home includes a loft, consider separating it into defined zones. Every part of this space should be designated for something, whether it’s a reading nook or a home office. Use furniture arrangement to separate the zones visually.

Your loft should also offer plenty of opportunities to maximize storage space. Loft Leg Ltd. offers inventive storage solutions perfectly suited for this area.

How to Stay Organized in the Long Run?

Having an innovative home organization strategy won’t help if you don’t maintain it in the long run. These habits will help you keep clutter at bay:

If a task takes less than two minutes, do it immediately

Keep a notepad for jotting down tasks to do

Do small tidying tasks during downtime

Clean your tables and counters daily

Keep Your Home Clutter-Free!

As you can see, home organization hacks come in all kinds. That said, the fact that the above tips are currently trending doesn’t mean they’re perfect for every situation. Find a decluttering plan that works for you and stick with it!

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