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10 Photos of Chris Griffith as His Legal Dispute With Stefon Di..

10 Photos of Chris Griffith as His Legal Dispute With Stefon Diggs Returns to the Headlines

Chris Griffith is back in the headlines after making new allegations involving Stefon Diggs and Cardi B on social media.

Published on July 20, 2026

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NFL: MAY 05 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
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Chris Griffith is back in the headlines after making new allegations involving Stefon Diggs and Cardi B on social media.

Griffith, who previously filed a civil lawsuit accusing Diggs of sexual assault, recently criticized Cardi B online and shared screenshots he claims were direct messages between the two. The posts quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion across social media.

Diggs has denied the allegations, and the legal matter remains ongoing.

RELATED: Stefon Diggs Speaks For First Time Since Felony Strangulation & Assault Charges: ‘Very Emotional Time’

RELATED: Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

As the story continues to unfold, take a look at 10 photos of Chris Griffith below.

We’ll continue to update this story as more verified information becomes available.

RELATED: Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit

10 Photos of Chris Griffith as His Legal Dispute With Stefon Diggs Returns to the Headlines was originally published on hot1009.com

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