Back Off Of Big Mama! Latto Claps Back At Critics About Her Parenting After Viral PJ Getaway With Her Baby Girl

The transition into motherhood has given an Atlanta rapstress a brand-new sense of purpose, but it certainly hasn’t softened her famous clapback game. Since Latto‘s baby girl arrived in May, the Grammy-nominated artist has done everything in her power to protect her new family from the toxic chatter of the internet. However, when an online critic decided to publicly question her parenting choices this week, the lyricist immediately reminded the world that she is absolutely the wrong one to play with when it comes to her child.

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The social media drama kicked off on Friday, July 17, after the 27-year-old superstar shared a sweet video on X (formerly Twitter). Soundtracked by her track “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag,” the brief clip featured the rapper fully embracing her stylish new mom era, pushing her newborn daughter in a luxury stroller along an airport tarmac as they prepared to board a private jet. While most of her fanbase gushed over the glamorous family moment, one male user felt compelled to leave a highly critical comment under the video.

“No amount of money would allow me to put my newborn on a plane. I struggle with ear pops as a grown man,” the critic wrote.

Not one to let shade slide, the rapper immediately slid into the replies to shut down the unsolicited parenting advice with a swift, explosive reminder: “Good thing this not yo child b*tch boy.”

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Instead of taking his loss and quietly backing away, the social media troll decided to double down on the disrespect, firing back at the multi-platinum artist by writing, “No sh*t… given the whole wedlock thing.” The secondary jab was a direct shot at the fact that the rapper and her longtime partner, fellow rapper 21 Savage, are not legally married.

Latto’s Baby Positively Impacts Her Life

Besides the one-off comment, the arrival of Latto’s baby has been a source of pure, unadulterated joy for the superstar couple. As previously reported, the rapper originally confirmed the birth back in May by sharing an emotional, beautifully produced video documenting her entire pregnancy journey. The viral footage gave fans a rare, intimate look into her private world, showcasing ultrasound appointments, studio sessions, her star-studded baby shower, and the tearful, ecstatic reactions of her closest friends and family members when she first broke the pregnancy news.

In one of the most talked-about moments from the video package, 21 Savage can be seen standing closely by her side during a doctor’s visit, his heavily tattooed hand gently guiding the ultrasound instrument across her stomach. The new addition marks the fourth child for the “Bank Account” rapper, who already shares two older sons and a daughter from previous relationships.

Evolving under the public microscope since her teenage years on The Rap Game, the Atlanta native has faced years of discourse surrounding her personal life. Sitting down for a recent cover story with Essence, she admitted that if she could press rewind on her career, she would choose to be even more private.

“I would probably be even less vocal about my whole situation in general,” she candidly explained to the publication. “I probably would have just shut up a little more. That’s the only thing I would have changed.”

Latto’s baby actually revitalized her entire artistic confidence. She wrote and recorded her latest hit album, Big Mama, entirely while pregnant and 100% sober.

Back Off Of Big Mama! Latto Claps Back At Critics About Her Parenting After Viral PJ Getaway With Her Baby Girl was originally published on bossip.com