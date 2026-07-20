Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Kicked Out Of Club Over Fight

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Were Escorted Out Of An NYC Club Following A Confrontation

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott reportedly got into a brawl this weekend, which led to both stars being escorted out of a club.

Two portraits of a Black man wearing sunglasses, one in a leather jacket and the other in a suit and tie.
Source: Andrew Lipovsky / Dominik Bindl

The celebs were enjoying a night out at Zero Bond on Saturday, July 18. Unfortunately for the rapper and the NBA champ, their night out ended by being being escorted out by police.

According to reports from TMZ, a man was filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the New York City club when Travis allegedly confronted him. That’s when members of Travis’ entourage allegedly began throwing bottles, which led to Jordan jumping in to de-escalate the situation. Both stars ended up being removed from the venue due tot he altercation.

This news comes shortly after Clarkson recently helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years. The team has been celebrating that win for a month now, but on Saturday night, he wasn’t able to use his status in the city to keep from getting kicked out.

As of Monday, July 20, neither star has commented on the situation publicly.

Jordan and Travis weren’t the only stars celebrating the last weekend of the World Cup at Zero Bond. The hot spot was packed with celebrities for the Raising Cane’s party, which included attendees like Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul, and so many more.

50 Cent even took the stage for a performance during the star-studded bash, rapping for the crowd before the night took a turn for the worse. But, knowing Fif, he was probably tuned into the chaos as it went down.

SEE ALSO

Jordan Clarkson & Travis Scott Were Escorted Out Of An NYC Club Following A Confrontation was originally published on bossip.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
15 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients

67 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Beyoncé’s Extra Innings: Queen Bey Is Not Done Dropping Custom Yankees Fashion

25 Items
Entrepreneurship  |  T.E. Thomas

AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close