4 Black cartoon characters we grew up loving

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Most of us grew up watching cartoons that featured iconic Black characters. From the Freeman brothers to Numbuh Five, they were often the stars of their shows.

Beyond being cool in their own right, Black cartoon characters also helped usher in an era of representation. This is a big part of why these characters remain so memorable and influential decades after they appeared on our screens.

Which Black Cartoon Characters Did We Love?

These days, the list of Black cartoon stars seems to grow every week. That said, here are some characters that have already secured their place in history.

1. Huey & Riley Freeman (The Boondocks)

As far as nostalgic Black animations go, it’s hard to beat The Boondocks. The main reason for it was Huey and Riley, two brothers who were polar opposites. Huey was the voice of reason, and Riley was louder and more in touch socially.

This dynamic was a key ingredient in the show’s popularity. Despite constantly arguing, you really got the sense they loved each other. Both brothers were voiced by the incredible Regina King, who gave each a unique personality.

2. Numbuh Five (Codename: Kids Next Door)

When it comes to beloved childhood cartoons, Cartoon Network offers plenty of candidates. One of them was Codename: KND, with Abby “Numbuh Five” Lincoln being its breakout star. The key reasons for her enduring popularity include:

She was the coolest kid on the show

She provided essential tactical intelligence

She was always given compelling narrative arcs

3. Cleveland Brown (Family Guy)

Originally, Cleveland was a minor character in Peter Griffin’s erratic group of friends on Family Guy. However, his deliberate and elongated manner of speaking quickly made him a fan favorite, to the point that he got his own spin-off show.

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Cleveland is among the most famous Black animated characters due to his chill attitude. Whereas Peter and his other friends are constantly hatching harebrained schemes, Cleveland helps ground their absurdity.

4. Susie Carmichael (Rugrats)

Though she was only introduced in the second season of Rugrats, Susie quickly became one of the most iconic Black cartoon heroes of the 90s. She was Angelica’s true foil and one of the few toddlers who could stand up to her bullying.

Susie is a great example of meaningful representation. She has a dynamic personality and many talents, including speaking 10 languages! Her family was no less impressive, with her mother being a doctor and her father a writer.

Why Does Representation Matter?

The above characters are all great examples of effective Black representation in cartoons. This is important because good representation helps with:

Eradicating harmful stereotypes

Cultivating authentic storytelling

Fostering self-esteem

Promoting empathy

All these benefits are particularly significant for kids’ media, which shapes how children see the world. Even something as simple as filling in coloring pages (such as the ones on Coloring Monster) can be a way to celebrate diversity!

More on Black Cartoon Stars

Black cartoon characters have shaped generations of children, and this list is only a small taste of the nostalgia that captivates us. Let’s hope that future generations will have Black heroes that are just as cool as ours were!

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