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15 Underrated Black Movies You Forgot Existed

Published on July 29, 2026

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Sparkle
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When people think of classic Black-led films, titles like Love Jones, Do the Right Thing, and Love and Basketball, to name a few, usually pop to mind.

I mean, many of those films are indeed classics in our community, but several movies that were often in our rotation on television in our youth were quickly swept under the rug and forgotten about.

Though many Black-led movies have become touchstones for our culture, there are so many cult classics that have gone completely unnoticed that deserve the hype of our other favorites.

So, here we will highlight some underrated Black movies from the past that are hidden classics that you may have forgotten about.

Cooley High (1975)

A foundational coming-of-age story of two Chicago teens navigating youth, peer pressure, and tragedy.

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

A satirical movie exposing Hollywood stereotypes when it comes to casting Black actors. It was created by the legendary Robert Townsend.

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1992)

A coming-of-age story about a Brooklyn teen wanting to escape the projects and go to college to become a doctor.

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

A 10-year-old girl, Eve Batiste (played by Jurnee Smollett), discovers her affluent family’s hidden secrets

Jackie’s Back (1999)

A mockumentary about a washed-up diva as she prepares for a major comeback.

The Glass Shield (1995)

During the same year of the release of the classic Friday, rapper turned actor Ice Cube starred in a pulp drama playing a murder suspect tangled in a racist investigation of a corrupt police department.

Sparkle (1976)

In 1950s Harlem, three gifted sisters form a singing group to become the next big thing. But with fame comes drama and tragedy. This classic stars the late Irene Cara as Sparkle.

Blankman (1994)

A Wayans Brothers project, Blankman tells the story of a nerdy repairman who becomes a superhero without any superpowers after his grandmother’s death.

Exit Wounds (2001)

Starring DMX and Steven Seagal where a rough Detroit cop who uncovers police corruption.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

An adaptation of a 1971 fiction novel by Ernest J. Gaines tells the story of a woman born into slavery and living to see the Civil Rights Movement.

Def By Temptation

An evil succubus is preying on men in New York City in search of a minister’s son, but a cop specializing in the supernatural takes the case in his own hands.

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Mina and her family relocate to Mississippi to start a new life, where she meets a young carpet cleaner (played by Denzel Washington). Despite their cultural differences, they find solace in one another.

Paris Is Burning (1991)

This critically acclaimed documentary dives into the Harlem drag scene of the 1980s, where gay men and trans women of color competed in ballroom competitions. It highlighted LGBTQ+ people within the Black community. The television show Pose was heavily inspired by the documentary.

Jungle Fever (1991)

An underrated Spike Lee Joint, a married lawyer, Flipper (played by Wesley Snipes), begins an affair with his white secretary. But when his wife finds out about his mistress, Flipper decides to pursue her much to the disdain of his friends.

The Brothers (2001)

This movie follows the path of four Black men as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, and vulnerability.

15 Underrated Black Movies You Forgot Existed was originally published on foxync.com

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