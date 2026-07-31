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Shaboozey & Ciara Miller Dating Rumors Alive On Tonight Show

Cowgirl Coupled Up? Shaboozey & Ciara Miller Reignite Romance Rumors With Copious Chemistry During 'Tonight Show' Performance

Ciara Miller and Shaboozey are keeping the dating rumors alive with their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

Published on July 31, 2026

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Shaboozey x Ciara Miller
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Clifton Prescod

Just when fans thought the chemistry between Ciara Miller and Shaboozey couldn’t get any more obvious, the pair went and gave the internet another reason to grab its detective hats. Find out how these two are keeping the dating rumors alive with their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

After getting everybody talking with Ciara’s starring role in Shaboozey’s “Cowgirl” music video, the duo reunited for a surprise performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Naturally, social media wasted no time asking the same question that has been floating around for weeks. Are these two finally more than collaborators?

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ciara became the leading lady in Shaboozey’s Western-inspired “Cowgirl” visual. Just as she was stepping into a fresh chapter after all that explosive Summer House drama, Miller returned with sweeter headlines about Shaboozey.

At the time, fans loved seeing the Bravo beauty move on from the West Wilson and Amanda Batula drama while embracing her main character era alongside one of music’s hottest stars.

Now the rumors are back in full force.

According to Page Six, Miller made a surprise appearance during Shaboozey’s performance of “Cowgirl” wearing a head-to-toe black leather cowgirl look complete with a cowboy hat, gloves, and a dramatic high-slit skirt. The performance mirrored the chemistry fans first noticed in the music video, with the pair dancing together before sharing an eyebrow-raising finale.

As Yahoo Entertainment noted, the crowd erupted when the two leaned in for what appeared to be a kiss before Ciara cleverly pulled her cowboy hat over their faces. The moment left viewers wondering whether they actually locked lips or simply committed to the performance.

Either way, the internet had plenty to say.

Fans immediately flooded social media with comments about the pair’s undeniable chemistry, with many openly rooting for the duo to become an official couple. Others joked that the mysterious hat move only made everyone more invested in figuring out what really happened.

The speculation comes after Shaboozey previously praised Miller in multiple interviews, calling her “the sweetest person” he has ever met and admitting he would gladly work with her again because “the hype is real.” Those comments — paired with their growing list of public appearances together — have only added fuel to the conversation.

Neither Miller nor Shaboozey have confirmed they’re dating. For now, everything remains firmly in rumor territory. Still, between the matching cowboy energy, effortless chemistry, and that almost kiss heard around the internet, fans are hoping this Western love story continues long after the music stops.

Check out their heated performance that has the people talking: 

RELATED: ‘Summer House’ Saga: Ciara Miller Allegedly Saw Video Of Amanda Batula Hamptons Hunching Her Ex To Betrayal Bits Before Relationship Revea

SEE ALSO

Cowgirl Coupled Up? Shaboozey & Ciara Miller Reignite Romance Rumors With Copious Chemistry During 'Tonight Show' Performance was originally published on bossip.com

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