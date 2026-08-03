Listen Live
Close
Music

Day26 Is Back In The Studio With Brian-Michael Cox

Published on August 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Four men wearing black clothing and hats, one holding a microphone, in front of a large "DAY26" logo on a green background.
Source: Reach Media / other

DAY26 Talks New Album, Reunion Tour & the State of R&B on The Morning Hustle

DAY26 pulled up to The Morning Hustle and gave digital producer JeremiahLikeTheBible a real conversation that longtime fans will not want to miss.

The crew opened up on MySpace nostalgia and their Making the Band days, laughing about being “babies” on TV while defending their talent against every other group in the building. That grind shaped who they became.

Robert, Willie, Brian, Que, and Big Mike broke down their signature vocal layering and why they keep coming back. The answer is simple: mutual respect for each other’s voices, love for the stage, and a bond with the people who ride for them.

The group didn’t hold back on today’s R&B. They feel too many singers are “afraid to sing,” leaning on melodic rap instead of real vocals. DAY26 called themselves “anointed singers,” the kind who give you goosebumps.

They also spoke on the Danity Kane split, sharing a grown lesson about protecting your money. As they put it, there’s “too much money on the table” to let personal beef end the business.


Getting honest, the members reflected on the darker season of Making the Band, the on-camera infighting, and the mental toll of overnight fame. That vulnerability, they said, is exactly why fans still feel connected. Talking tour, they revisited catalog favorites and even blessed the studio with an impromptu acapella of “I’m the Reason.”

Then came the big news: a fresh partnership with Jive Records and Brian Michael Cox’s company, a new album executive produced by Cox, a Black Friday docu-series, and a Christmas three-pack.

Celebrating 20 years, Willie also revealed he’s fighting to bring Danity Kane together for a joint tour and making phone calls for the fans to make it happen.

RELATED STORIES:

The Maturation Of Dawn Richard’s Style – ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’

Jasmine Burke Didn’t Make The Band, But She’s Made It

10 Iconic MTV Reality Shows That Changed the Game

SEE ALSO

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Reach Media - Syndicated| The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026 | 2025-12-26
Contests  |  The Morning Hustle

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

14 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Details Of US Peace Deal With Iran Revealed, And It Looks Like Trump Caved

4 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

'We Were Delusional!' — For 25 Years, Fans Swore Destiny’s Child Was High In This Interview — Michelle Williams Says The Real Story Is Much Wilder

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol. 32: Warning! The Girls Came To Slay, But Keith Powers Came To Ruin Our Peace

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close