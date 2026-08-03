Day26 Is Back In The Studio With Brian-Michael Cox

Source: Reach Media / other

DAY26 Talks New Album, Reunion Tour & the State of R&B on The Morning Hustle

DAY26 pulled up to The Morning Hustle and gave digital producer JeremiahLikeTheBible a real conversation that longtime fans will not want to miss.

The crew opened up on MySpace nostalgia and their Making the Band days, laughing about being “babies” on TV while defending their talent against every other group in the building. That grind shaped who they became.

Robert, Willie, Brian, Que, and Big Mike broke down their signature vocal layering and why they keep coming back. The answer is simple: mutual respect for each other’s voices, love for the stage, and a bond with the people who ride for them.

The group didn’t hold back on today’s R&B. They feel too many singers are “afraid to sing,” leaning on melodic rap instead of real vocals. DAY26 called themselves “anointed singers,” the kind who give you goosebumps.

They also spoke on the Danity Kane split, sharing a grown lesson about protecting your money. As they put it, there’s “too much money on the table” to let personal beef end the business.



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Getting honest, the members reflected on the darker season of Making the Band, the on-camera infighting, and the mental toll of overnight fame. That vulnerability, they said, is exactly why fans still feel connected. Talking tour, they revisited catalog favorites and even blessed the studio with an impromptu acapella of “I’m the Reason.”

Then came the big news: a fresh partnership with Jive Records and Brian Michael Cox’s company, a new album executive produced by Cox, a Black Friday docu-series, and a Christmas three-pack.

Celebrating 20 years, Willie also revealed he’s fighting to bring Danity Kane together for a joint tour and making phone calls for the fans to make it happen.

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