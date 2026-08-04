8 Black Marvel Characters That Deserve Recognition in the MCU

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty It may not be deliberate, but Marvel’s treatment of Black-led stories has many fans side-eyeing them. Last week, Disney+ cancelled the highly anticipated season two of its critically acclaimed series, Wonder Man, and Mahershala Ali confirmed that he is moving on from the delayed Blade movie, which was previously announced in 2019.

RELATED | Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reacts to ‘Wonder Man’ Cancellation After Initial Renewal: “See You At The EMMYS” The cancellation of Wonder Man comes just a few months after the announcement of the show being renewed. The series was acclaimed by fans with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and even earned an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for the lead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen. This is not the first time Marvel has unexpectedly scrapped or sidelined Black-led stories or characters in their universe heading to the big screen. Some examples include the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), being yet again sidelined by the beloved Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who (should have) passed the torch down to him. Or Ironheart, the super genius first introduced in Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda Forever, that received a miniseries with little to no promotion on Disney+.

To Black Marvel fans, this doesn’t feel like a big coincidence, especially when we’ve witnessed how, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lack of shine these Black characters receive when transitioning from the comic books to the big screen. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. But even the most passive of Marvel fans know that Marvel mogul Stan Lee fought for diversity and inclusion in the Marvel Universe, and that there are so many Black characters that definitely deserve their shine and stories told on screen. So, here is a list of phenomenal Black Marvel characters, from superheroes, vigilantes, heinous villains, and everyone in between who deserve a proper spotlight in the MCU.

Misty Knight Marvel’s first Black female superhero, Misty Knight was a decorated NYPD officer who lost her arm in a bomb attack. However, thanks to Tony Stark, she recieved a bionic replacement and teamed up with character Colleen Wing to continue helping people. Misty is also a big reason that Sam Wilson takes the mantle as the new Captain America in the comic books.

Cloak Though we saw him on screen in Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger in 2018, he is a force to be reckoned with as a medium and can absorb any light in his path. He can also absorb dark matter, and his power would make a great addition to the MCU.

Reese With the MCU introducing dark matter, monsters, magic, and Disney+’s Moon Knight, Reese, who is a vampire, would fit right into this new era. In the comics, she eventually comes in contact with Moon Knight, and if he returns to the MCU, she’d be a great addition to the team. Or if we ever get the anticipated Blade film.

Lucas Bishop With the slow introduction to the X-Men, Lucas Bishop would not only be canonically accurate, but completely amazing to see on screen. Bishop is a time-traveling mutant who can absorb energy and is invulnerable to any attack— which is only the tip of the iceberg to when it comes to his powers. He is also introduced in Disney+ X-Men 97.

Storm Probably one of the most anticipated Marvel characters waiting to be seen in the MCU, Storm is one of the most powerful and popular members of the X-Men. The daughter of African parents, Ororo Munroe is an omega-level mutant who can control weather and fly. Also, she has a royal history, later marrying Wakanda’s leader, T’Challa.

Dr. Voodoo Introduced as Brother Voodoo in the Marvel Comics, Jericho Drumm is a supernatural being of Haitian descent who binds to the soul of his late brother anf gains strong, mystic powers. He is often consulted by the Avengers when they are found in the midst of voodoo magic.

Spectrum/Monica Rambeau We got a glimpse of her powers in the critically acclaimed WandaVision, and again in Captain Marvel. Monica Rambeau is a powerful hero with extradimensional energy. Marvel only scratched the surface with this character before she vanished into thin air. I hope we get to see more of her in the future.