Dr. Dre and Bravo TV star Michelle Saniei were recently reported to be an item after being spotted at Nobu Malibu earlier in the year. Dr. Dre returned to the same location, this time spotted by a mystery woman who was not Saniei.

TMZ reports that Dr. Dre was seen alongside a mystery woman at Nobu Malibu, and while the outlet smartly added that they couldn’t confirm if it was a date or not, the images are out there.

From what we’ve seen, it just looks like Dre is out for a quick bite to eat, and there is nothing wrong with a man and woman going out for lunch or dinner as friends. For all we know, this outing could’ve been a business meeting, considering Dre is always crafting something behind the scenes.

With Michelle Saniei confirming her and the Compton producer’s romance in a chat with PEOPLE, fans will certainly be paying attention to any potential fallout. However, Saniei did say in the chat with the outlet that she and Dre are keeping things intensely private.

For now, let’s shoot Dr. Dre some bail and say that this might be a lot more innocent than it could appear.

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Photo: Getty

Dr. Dre Spotted With Mystery Woman At Nobu Malibu Amid New Romance was originally published on hiphopwired.com