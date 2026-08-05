Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August
Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August
A new month means a new round of films and TV shows coming to Netflix, including those starring Black leads.
We can expect some early 2000s nostalgia with comedy classics from Ice Cube, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy this month. Also, Tyler Perry gives us a gripping new third season of his hit show Beauty in Black.
Also, Ava DuVernay’s gripping movie Selma makes its way to the streaming screen.
Keep scrolling for the full list of shows and movies to binge that are popping up on Netflix this month.
Anaconda
Daddy Day Care
Daddy Day Camp
Are We There Yet?
Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young
Selma
The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 1-3)
Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
National Security
Beauty in Black (Season 3)
Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August was originally published on hiphopnc.com