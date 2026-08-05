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Rihanna Stuns At Crop Over In Carnival-Ready Outfit

Rihanna returned to her home country of Barbados for its annual Crop Over gathering, donned in a Carnival-ready outfit.

Published on August 5, 2026

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A person wearing an elaborate, colorful costume with feathered headdress and jeweled bra top, posing in a dramatic stance.

Rihanna has become comfortable as one of the top businesswomen of her era, adding to her lore as she continues to stray further away from music. That said, Rihanna popped out at this year’s Crop Over in her home country, stunning in a Carnival-ready fit that showed off curvy looks.

Rihanna returned to Barbados to join the Crop Over festivities and, naturally, images of the superstar made their rounds online. In images shared by Kristopher Streek, also a native of Barbados, Rih-Rih is decked out in traditional Carnival garb as she’s done in times past. Her outfit was crafted by Lauren Austin Designs.

Austin shared a moving post about designing Rihanna’s outfit, taking note that this is the fourth time she’s styled the entertainer and mogul.

From Instagram:

Every year I say how inviting and comforting it is to be around you, but this year it felt like family. You constantly boost my confidence and talent with your words and positivity…the energy that surrounds your entire team is beautiful.

I appreciate you so much. You took the time to ask how I have been and how I am doing, and that says alot about how amazing you are.

In other videos that surfaced online, the Fenty Beauty founder and her romantic partner, A$AP Rocky, are seen taking in the Crop Over celebrations.

Rihanna did make a return to the stage this year during JAŸ-Z’s show at New York’s Yankee Stadium on July 12, running through hits like “B*tch Better Have My Money” and “Run This Town.”

Check out the images below.

Photo: @sandypitt / Instagram

SEE ALSO

Rihanna Stuns At Crop Over In Carnival-Ready Outfit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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