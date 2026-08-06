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Trolli Unveils Spicy Crawlers, Dropping Lil Kicks Sneaker

Trolli Unveils Spicy Crawlers, Drop Jeff Cole-Designed Sneakers Lil Kicks

Trolli, the sour gummi giant, has unveiled a new Spicy Crawlers line, and a pair of sneakers designed by Jeff Cole.

Published on August 5, 2026

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Pair of colorful sneakers with Trolli Spicy Crawlers snack bag on a vibrant pink and yellow background.

Trolli, the sour gummi giant, has a new addition to its already classic lineup of products. Trolli now has its Spicy Crawlers gummy worms, packed with a bit of habanero, and the brand also has a new sneaker drop as well.

The Spicy Crawlers are Trolli’s latest candy release, with habanero spice spread across three flavors: mango habanero, pineapple habanero, and strawberry habanero.

Bag of Trolli Spicy Crawlers gummy candies with a hint of habanero flavor, featuring colorful cartoon worms on the packaging.

To commemorate the new candy drop, the brand connected with visual artist and sneaker designer Jeff Cole for the new limited edition Lil Kicks sneaker inspired by Spicy Crawlers.

“We couldn’t just launch a new flavor and call it a day. Trolli Spicy Crawlers deserved a celebration as bold as they are,” said Chad Womack, Marketing Director, Trolli in a press statement. “Spicy Crawlers deliver the perfect mix of sweet, sour and heat, so we wanted to turn that lil kick into something fans could wear, too. These shoes bring the bold spirit of our newest flavor to life – a lil kick of heat for your mouth, and now, for your feet.”

For fans who want to get a pair of Lil Kicks for free while supplies last, click this link on Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

To learn more about Trolli, click here.

Trolli

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Trolli Unveils Spicy Crawlers, Drop Jeff Cole-Designed Sneakers Lil Kicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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