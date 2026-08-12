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Jungle Brothers' Afrika Baby Bam Falls Offstage During Set

Jungle Brothers' Afrika Baby Bam Falls Offstage During Set

The Jungle Brothers were performing at the South Street Seaport when Afrika Baby Bam fell offstage during the group's set.

Published on August 12, 2026

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The Jungle Brothers are true staples of Hip-Hop culture, most especially the melding of House alongside the music that informs said culture. The longtime duo is back in the news after a Jungle Brothers set had a bit of a mishap with member Afrika Baby Bam falling offstage during a performance.

The Jungle Brothers were part of Skratch Bastid’s Bastid’s BBQ at Sadie’s Garden Bar in the South Street Seaport area in New York, rocking for an enthusiastic crowd. The pair were in the midst of rocking their classic “I’ll House You” track that was a hallmark of the Hip-House era.

Apparently, the moment was a good one for Afirka Baby Bam, who bounced around the stage with ease but missed a landing and fell off the stage. However, the fans in the front swiftly helped Baby Bam up, and the show went on.

A group since the 1980s, the Jungle Brothers are still dropping music, releasing their Concrete Jungle four-pack EP back in June. Now a duo with DJ Sammy B splitting with the group in 2024, the pair are still leaning into their dance-heavy sound on the new EP.

Some might remember that group members Afrika Baby Bam and Mike Gee are also founding members of the sprawling Native Tongues collective with De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

Check out the EP and more of the Bastid’s BBQ performance below.

Photo: Getty

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Jungle Brothers' Afrika Baby Bam Falls Offstage During Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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