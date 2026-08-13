The everyday tech habits that can put your cyber privacy at risk

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #1944688, 'hacker, hacking, cyber security' uploaded by user madartzgraphics, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/illustrations/hacker-hacking-cyber-security-hack-1944688/ on March 15th, 2020. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Cyber privacy starts with improving your daily tech habits. You can start by not reusing passwords, as that can create vulnerabilities; don’t ignore software updates, avoid using public Wi-Fi as much as possible, and don’t overshare on social media.

All of us are so used to spending hours and hours on our tech devices that we don’t even think twice about some of the tech habits that have been ingrained into us. However, these habits could be putting us at a security risk without us even realizing it.

The FTC logged over 1.3 million identity theft reports in 2025, according to Experian.com.

Thankfully, you can start improving your tech habits right away with a few easy tweaks and improve cybersecurity in an instant. If you are dealing with online privacy concerns and that’s causing you to feel anxious, these tech habits are the ones to work on first.

Reusing Passwords Creates Vulnerabilities

Using the same password across multiple accounts is one of the most common digital security mistakes. Yes, it can be hard to come up with new passwords that you can remember, but it’s the least you can do to improve your privacy risk online.

If one service experiences a data breach and a password is exposed, criminals may attempt to use the same credentials to access other accounts. Creating unique passwords for important accounts can limit the damage if one login is compromised.

A reputable password manager can also help users create and securely store strong, unique passwords.

Ignoring Software Updates Can Increase Risk

Software updates are not simply about adding new features.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Operating system and application updates frequently include security fixes that address newly discovered vulnerabilities. Delaying updates for long periods can leave devices exposed to threats that manufacturers have already addressed.

Enabling automatic updates when appropriate can make staying current much easier.

Public Wi-Fi Requires Caution

Free Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, restaurants, and other public locations can be convenient, but users should be cautious when accessing sensitive accounts on unfamiliar networks.

Avoiding unnecessary financial transactions or other highly sensitive activities on unsecured networks can reduce potential exposure. When privacy is especially important, using a trusted mobile connection or appropriate security tools may provide additional protection.

Convenience should not come at the expense of security.

Oversharing On Social Media

Social media posts can reveal more information than users realize. Posting the following can create opportunities for scams, identity theft, or unwanted tracking:

Birthdays

Travel plans

Home locations

Children’s schools

Workplace details

Photographs containing identifying information

Reviewing privacy settings and thinking carefully before posting personal details can help limit unnecessary exposure. If you need further education on this, using services from Cybersecurity Raleigh can help.

Cyber Privacy Starts With Your Everyday Tech Habits

Don’t let yourself become vulnerable online by sharing personal information or reusing passwords. Follow our cybersecurity tips above, and your cyber privacy will be well on its way to becoming more secure. Protect yourself and your loved ones from cyber threats.

Please check out related articles on our website for more interesting content.