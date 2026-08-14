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Joe Rogan Stunned By Donald Trump's Truth Social Grift

Joe Rogan Is Slowly Figuring Out Donald Trump Is A Grifter

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan learned about Trump's platform, Truth Social, selling subscribers early access to the President's "market-influencing" posts.

Published on August 14, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • Popular podcaster Joe Rogan is slowly figuring out that Trump is using the White House not only to stay out of jail, but also to line his pockets with cash.
  • Rogan is stunned that Trump is doing something so brazenly corrupt, and that he and the people around him think it is a good idea.
  • Unsurprisingly, Joe Rogan, who is one of the main reasons Donald Trump is even sitting in the White House after normalizing his orange behind, is getting crucified on social media for even being shocked at Trump's level of corruption during his second stint as POTUS.
Joe Rogan Stunned By Donald Trump's Truth Social Grift
Jeff Bottari / Joe Rogan / Donald Trump

It took a while, but it looks like Joe Rogan is finally realizing what everyone else has already figured out about Donald Trump: he’s an absolute grifter and sleazebag.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan is slowly figuring out that Trump is using the White House not only to stay out of jail, but also to line his pockets with cash.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan learned about Trump’s platform, Truth Social, selling subscribers early access to the President’s “market-influencing” posts, which is basically insider trading.

In the clip, Rogan is stunned that Trump is doing something so brazenly corrupt, and that he and the people around him think it is a good idea.

Of course, unlike Rogan, there are people up in arms about this level of corruption going on in the White House, with two media corporations, The Intercept and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation, slapping Orange Mussolini with a lawsuit.

Per NPR:

The Intercept and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation alleged that the Truth Social offering runs afoul of the First Amendment’s guarantee of equal public access to the President’s statements and also violates the Fifth Amendment by granting preferential access for “unreasonable sums.” The suit asks a federal court in New York to block the President from posting official government information exclusively on Truth Social.

The service, called Truth API, charges up to $100,000 a month for faster access to Truth Social posts from the President and other high-profile users of the platform. In the world of high-frequency Wall Street trading, even a few milliseconds edge could mean a difference of millions of dollars.

Unbelievable that we are even at this point.

Social Media Is Clowning Joe Rogan

Unsurprisingly, Joe Rogan, who is one of the main reasons Donald Trump is even sitting in the White House after normalizing his orange behind, is getting crucified on social media for even being shocked at Trump’s level of corruption during his second stint as POTUS.

Rogan and the rest of MAGA land are slowly figuring it out. But until that day they fully do realize that Trump only cares about himself, and maybe his kids, you can see more reactions below.

Joe Rogan Is Slowly Figuring Out Donald Trump Is A Grifter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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